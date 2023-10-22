Sunderland is a football club that is very much on an upward trajectory.

Until the last couple of seasons, the Black Cats had been struggling on and off the football pitch.

Costly mistakes saw them go from a Premier League side to a League One side in a matter of seasons. They were somewhat stuck in England’s third tier, but with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus arrival in 2021, they were able to make the right calls that helped them return to the Championship.

Ever since, Sunderland have continued to get better and better, and now they look like a football club that can compete at the top end of the Championship and a club that operates well off the pitch.

That has to be down to Louis-Dreyfus, who became Sunderland’s chairman in 2021.

Who is Sunderland’s owner?

As previously mentioned, Sunderland’s owner is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

In 2022, Louis-Dreyfus bought the controlling stake in Sunderland Football Club, with his shares being 51%, after originally coming into the club and just having 41%.

The other percentages of the club are split like this, with Juan Sartori having 30 percent of the club and former owner Stewart Donald still having 19 percent.

Louis-Dreyfus is the youngest owner of a football club in the English Football League, as he is just 25.

Despite his young age, Louis-Dreyfus has shown his business side, as he has made Sunderland a well-run company that is not afraid of spending money but does so in a sensible manner.

How did Sunderland AFC’s owner, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, get rich?

As you can see by his surname, Kyril is a member of the Louis-Dreyfus family, with his father being Robert.

The family founded the group Louis-Dreyfus in 1851 and is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods.

It also involved in other industries including international shipping and finance and according to Fortune, it made over $1 billion in profit in the last financial year.

Kyril’s father, Robert, was also the CEO of Adidas and Saatchi & Saachi during his lifetime. Sadly, he passed away in 2009, and it is said that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus inherited some of his wealth.

The Louis-Dreyfus’ family also used to own French side Marseille but sold the club in 2016, and Kyril’s father was the majority stakeholder in the club from 1996 to 2009. So, the family has a history when it comes to owning football clubs.

At a young age, Louis-Dreyfus came to England to study sports and business management at Leeds Beckett University and has gone on to have a career in ownership.

Has Kyril Louis-Dreyfus been a good owner for Sunderland AFC?

We are only a few years into the current ownership, but so far, in the early stages, it has been really positive for the football club.

The Black Cats were in dire straits and needed new eyes and investment, and that is what they have got with Louis-Dreyfus.

He seems to have made the right calls so far in his time at the club; he has backed Tony Mowbray in the transfer market and has changed the way the club approaches different things. They have gone from a laughing stock to a side that could easily return to the top flight in the next couple of years.