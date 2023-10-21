Southampton's ownership has changed hands a few times since they were saved from going bankrupt in the late 2000s.

The Saints suffered from financial difficulties starting around 2007, and in 2009 they went into administration whilst struggling on the pitch too as they were relegated to League One in the same year.

Swiss businessman Markus Liebherr saved Southampton from liquidation in the summer of 2009, but he was only the owner for a year as he unexpectedly died in 2010, with the Liebherr family continuing to run the club for seven more years until selling an 80 percent stake in 2017 to Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng.

Jisheng stayed at the Saints for five years until January 2022, when his majority stake was purchased by the Sport Republic group, which involved ex-Brentford director of football Rasmus Ankersen but was led and financed by Dragan Solak.

The Serbian media mogul paid £100 million for the club, with the Liebherr's continuing to hold their 20 percent stake, but their first 18 months were not exactly successful at St Mary's Stadium as they suffered relegation to the Championship, despite investing in plenty of young talents for the first-team.

How did Dragan Solak get rich?

Not much is known about Solak before the year 2000, but in that year, he founded United Group - the company that became his media empire and the way he made his money.

The United Group was initially a small cable television operator in the nation of Serbia, but it was soon developed and expanded and in 2007, Serbia Broadband and companies named Telemach merged into The United Group.

It offers broadband services, telecommunications, landline providers and television services to many different countries in Southeastern Europe and has its headquarters based in the Netherlands.

Whilst Solak is still head of the board, The United Group was acquired in 2014 by American investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and then five years later the company changed hands again when British equity company BC Partners finalised a deal for a majority stake which valued Solak's company at $2.6 billion.

What is Dragan Solak's net worth?

When he took over at Southampton back in early 2022, Solak was believed to be the richest man in Serbia with a net worth of $1.22 billion, per the Daily Echo.

Solak made all his wealth from the development and sales of The United Group, and the company is believed to generate around £1.67 billion every year as well.

However, a report earlier this year stated that Solak may have to fork out a large chunk of his personal wealth to pay back a huge loan he took out when buying a majority stake in Southampton last year.

That loan was worth around £110 million, and details indicate that it has to be paid back by the end of 2024 - Southampton's relegation will not have helped that cause either with the loss of television money from playing in the top flight.

Also an owner of Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe and Valenciennes of France's second tier under the Sport Republic banner, Solak has his fingers in a few pies, but he can afford to as he is a very rich man.