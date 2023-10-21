Sheffield Wednesday are currently owned by Dejphon Chansiri, who has been a divisive figure for the club during his tenure as majority owner.

In January 2015, a consortium led by Chansiri acquired a 100% stake in Sheffield Wednesday from Milan Mandaric for a reported £37.5m. Chansiri set a target of reaching the Premier League by 2017.

He did come close to achieving that ambition, with the Owls losing out in the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017 under Carlos Carvalhal, but since then, it is fair to say the club have lost their way.

Wednesday were relegated to League One in 2021, with a six-point deduction for financial breaches proving costly.

Sheffield Wednesday have been outside of the top-flight since the 1997/1998 season, and despite those two play-off campaigns under Chansiri in the Championship; however, they now find themselves in the Championship again even with many off-field concerns.

The Owls were promoted to the second tier last season, but just weeks after the win over Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley, manager Darren Moore left the club following a disagreement with Chansiri.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement in July and the Spaniard was backed in the transfer market, with 12 new players arriving at Hillsborough this summer

However, many of the new additions were free transfers or loans and Chansiri has been criticised for his lack of investment, particularly considering that the club's ticket prices are among the highest in the Championship.

Pressure had been building on Sheffield Wednesday's owner after the club's poor start to the season. There is still plenty of time and many points to play for, but Chansiri took the decision to sack Munoz and with his successor Danny Rohl is now in charge for the Owls. The 34-year-old is the youngest manager in the EFL.

What's the latest on Chansiri's ownership of Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

The Thai businessman released a statement last month stating his sole interest is to sell the club, and that he won't inject any more money into it in the meantime, despite hitting back at supporters who want his exit imminently.

"You have no right to ask me to leave. I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month. Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

"This is not acceptable and as a result I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans."

The Athletic have recently revealed that there is interest in Wednesday from prospective buyers, although a sale could take some time to go through.

How did Dejphon Chansiri make his money?

Chansiri's wealth comes largely through his family, who own the seafood company Thai Union Group.

According to Forbes, Chansiri's father Kraisorn has a net worth of $575 million, which placed him 42nd on the list of Thailand's 50th richest people in 2020. Kraisorn is the chairman of the company, while brother Thiraphong acts as president.

The Thai Union Group, which includes brands such as John West, Fisho and Chicken of the Sea, is the world's biggest producer of canned tuna and has a revenue of $4.2 billion. The U.S. and Europe account for 71% of the company's annual sales, primarily in the frozen foods industry.

Chansiri himself has other business interests having owned construction and property businesses in Thailand, while he also owns local firm D Taxis and Elev8, who have previously made and sponsored Wednesday's kits.