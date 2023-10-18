Rotherham United owner Tony Stewart will be hoping his team can survive the drop again this season and end the yo-yoing between the Championship and League One.

But considering how strong the second tier is this term, that will be easier said than done and many are tipping the Millers to be relegated at the end of this campaign.

The club will hope Matt Taylor has enough in his managerial locker to help keep them in the Championship, as he did last season after taking over from Paul Warne.

Rotherham have become a well-known yo-yo club throughout all the tiers of English football in recent years, bouncing between the second and third tiers of the pyramid.

However, to Taylor's credit, he came in and did a brilliant job at the New York Stadium, steadying the ship and breaking that cycle. He steered Rotherham clear of relegation by six points in the end, with the club ending the Championship campaign sitting in 19th place.

That ended six straight seasons of promotion or relegation for the Millers. Taylor won eight and drew 12 of his first 37 games in charge of the club last season.

Who is Rotherham's owner?

You may expect Rotherham to be unstable given the number of times they go from the Championship to League One and back again.

However, the best thing about the South Yorkshire side is the fact they are stable and not having to spend huge amounts of money in recent years in a bid to retain their second tier status.

And that steady ship is thanks to Stewart, who will be hoping that this off-field stability translates to on-field success.

A local businessman, Stewart took over as chairman for the 2008/09 season and took the club out of administration via a Creditors Voluntary Agreement, resulting in a 17-point deduction but has since more than steadied the ship and overseen multiple promotions as owner.

Back in 2018, the Daily Mirror reported that Tony Stewart and late wife Joan were worth around £180m, which wasn't a huge amount compared to some other clubs in the EFL.

There hasn't been a reliable estimate since then but based on the 2016 figure of £140m, his worth should have increased quite a bit further, and especially with the club surviving for back-to-back seasons in the second tier for the first time in seven seasons.

However, COVID-19 has happened since 2018 and that affected many businesses globally, not just in the UK, so ut usb't abundantly clear what impact that will have had.

How did Tony Stewart make his money?

Stewart is the owner of ASD Lighting PLC, which is a local lighting manufacturer based in Rotherham.

The company have been in operation for more than 40 years now and are still continuing to grow, surviving the impacts of the pandemic, which has probably been vital for Rotherham United considering the wealth of the club largely depends on Stewart's cash flow.

The 78-year-old appeared to be taking a very hands-on role in the business back in 2019 and not much may have changed since then.

Rotherham and Stewart have been profitable enough for him to move them to a new ground in 2012 in the form of the AESSEAL New York Stadium as well.