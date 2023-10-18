Norwich City will be content enough with the start that they have made so far this year, as they sit just outside of the play-off places.

Perennial promotion contenders in the Championship over the last few years it has felt, the Yellows will once again have their eyes on challenging to getting into the Premier League - though of course there is still a long way to go this season before they can really think about that.

Things are going well enough on the pitch, though, and off of the pitch things seem quite sound as well.

Recently, we've seen American businessman Mark Attanasio increase his ownership stake in the Yellows so to be on parity with long-term majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, with both parties now owning 40% of the club each.

Indeed, it appears there is some good investment going into the Canaries at the moment, but how did Attanasio make his money?

How did Mark Attanasio make his money?

We obviously know how Delia Smith made her fortune, with her cooking and broadcasting career, but Attanasio is a little more of an unknown quantity, at least here in the United Kingdom.

In the States, the businessman is a bit more well known, with him heading up the Norfolk group's investment in the Carrow Road club.

In the early 90s', he co-founded the Los Angeles investment firm Crescent Capital Group in 1991, which was later bought by Trust Company of the West in 1995.

In 2004, meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Selig family announced that they had accepted Attanasio's bid to buy the Major League Baseball team - highlighting his interest in sport.

Attanasio is also a part-owner of the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals and was a major sponsor of the Andy Warhol exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Attanasio's time at Norwich so far

He's not been at Norwich long, then, but he has made significant progress with his ownership of the club, and is now a joint majority shareholder.

Where things go from here remain to be seen, of course, but you wonder if and when the time will come where Smith and Wynn Jones decide to relinquish their 40% stake in the club.

Attanasio seems already happy with his work at Norwich, having described buying a stake in the Yellows as one of his proudest moments, and he'll be determined to play his part in potentially helping the club back into the Premier League.

He'd initially been given approval to initially buy Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake back in September of 2022, but has since increased his stake in the club of course.

As for the long-serving Smith and Wynn Jones, they first joined Norwich's board in November 1996.

The club has enjoyed good success since then, playing in the Premier League a number of times, but actually staying in the top flight for a sustained period has proven elusive of late.

That is something, then, that they will be looking to address in the coming years.