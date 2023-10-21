Middlesbrough have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, but considering were a Premier League club for plenty of years, as well as winning a domestic trophy and getting to a European final, things have been better than a lot of other English sides for the Teessiders.

All of that was done under the ownership of Steve Gibson, who continues to fund and run the club to this day and has helped to provide the likes of the Riverside Stadium in the 1990's and the EFL Cup in 2004.

How long has Steve Gibson been Middlesbrough's owner?

A long time before becoming the chairman and majority owner of Boro, Gibson became a club director in 1984, whilst aged only 26, and just a couple of years later he helped to bring a group of people together to save the club from going out of existence.

Gradually, Gibson's influence grew and in 1993, he bought out brewing company Scottish & Newcastle of their shareholding in the club, and in 1994 he finally became chairman of Boro, owning 90 per cent at the time.

That means that Gibson has been the chairman of Boro for nearly 30 years now, and is perhaps one of the longest-serving in the entire EFL.

How did Steve Gibson make his money?

Having been educated at local colleges in Middlesbrough and becoming a Labour councillor in 1979, Gibson became an entrepreneur two years later when founding Bulkhaul Limited, which was created to transport gases and liquids across the world in big batches.

Gibson borrowed £1,000 from his father to start the business up, and after being developed in the United Kingdom it soon went worldwide, with the company having bases in many different continents, and this is how he made his wealth.

Gibson O'Neill Company, the holding company of Bulkhaul, is owned by Gibson and Michael David O'Neill, with the former being the majority owner with 75 per cent of the shareholding.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

And according to CompanyCheck, the Gibson O'Neill Company has a net worth of over £148 million, as of 2022, so it's fair to say that Gibson isn't and hasn't been doing too badly in the grand scheme of things.

Also an owner of the Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Gibson has spent plenty of his wealth on his beloved Boro, with the Riverside Stadium being built and the likes of Juninho and Fabrizio Ravanelli coming in under his stewardship in the 1990s.

What is Steve Gibson's current net worth?

Gibson isn't a billionaire like some owners in the Premier League and EFL, but he has considerable resources and enough to keep Middlesbrough going.

According to The Sunday Times' Rich List of 2020, via TeessideLive, Gibson's net worth rose from £210 million to £270 million, which may have attributed to record profits at Bulkhaul reported earlier that year.

Profits for Bulkhaul were recorded as £44.5 million in 2020, showing that Gibson's business sense is extremely savvy and it is keeping his wealth very strong as he gets ready to go past his 30th year as Boro chairman in 2024.