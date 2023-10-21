Football is a global game, with plenty known about players and managers across the world.

That is not necessarily always the case when it comes to the owners of clubs, though, particularly in the EFL where ownership can sometimes change quite often.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the current ownership at Leicester City.

Below, we've looked at who the club's owners are, where they made their money, and how the club have fared under their ownership.

Let's get into it!

Who is Leicester City's current owner?

Leicester City's ownership is a complicated one, as technically, according to their own website, they are owned by King Power International Company Ltd.

Within that, the club is divided into five separate stakes, all of which are distributed among the Srivaddhanaprabha family - the owners of the football club.

Leicester City's majority stakeholder is Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns a 55% stake in the club - a far bigger percentage than the other four members of the family.

Their stakes are as follows:

Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha (15%)

Voramas Srivaddhanaprabha (10%)

Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha (10%)

Aaroonroong Srivaddhanaprabha (10%)

How rich are Leicester City's current owners?

Although it is hard to put an exact figure on the wealth of Leicester City's ownership, a previous article by Forbes has estimated their net worth.

According to the 2023 article, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha & family are worth an estimated $3.5 billion.

This puts the 38-year-old eighth on Thailand's 50 Richest list in 2023.

How did Leicester City's owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha get rich?

The family that owns Leicester City have gained their wealth through a company named King Power.

Initially, this was a business started by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha back in the late 1980's, according to Forbes.

Indeed, it started as a duty-free shop in downtown Bangkok and has gone on to become a billion dollar business.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Since then, King Power has gone on to become the pioneer of the travel retail industry in the country, enjoying a global reputation.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is the late father of current Leicester City owner and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

How long have the Srivaddhanaprabha family owned Leicester City?

The Srivaddhanaprabha family first took over Leicester City in 2010, with a takeover of the club spearheaded by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The club was technically taken over by 'Asia Football Investments'. However, this was spearheaded by King Power International Group.

When taking over the club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who was named vice-Chairman, vowed to end the club's Premier League drought.

"We are very pleased to now own 100% of Leicester City Football Club," Aiyawatt said in a statement on the club's official website at the time, as per The Mirror.

"This year has been a tremendous experience and everyone at the club is already putting the foundations in place for next season.

"I would like to thank the people of Leicester and Leicestershire for welcoming us into their club and for showing us their support.

"We promise to do all we can to improve the club, deliver success and achieve a return to the Premier League."

How has the club fared under the club's current ownership?

Since 2010 when the family initially took over the club, there have been plenty of good times at Leicester City.

In 2013/14, for example, the club won promotion back to the Premier League, and pulled off a great escape to survive there in 2014/15.

The following season, they did the unthinkable, going on to win the Premier League in 2015/16 in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

Under the Srivaddhanaprabha family, the club also won the FA Cup in 2021, beating Chelsea at Wembley.