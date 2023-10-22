Highlights Leeds United has undergone significant ownership changes, with former chairperson Andrea Radrizzani leaving the club earlier this summer.

The team has had a slow start to the season but picked up their first win with a new-look attacking line-up.

The new owners, 49ers Enterprise, led by Paraag Marathe and 49ers CEO Jed York, have majority control of the club and have a history of success with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Leeds United prepared for life in a new league under new ownership with former chairperson Andrea Radrizzani parting ways with the club earlier this summer.

While off-the-field matters suggest exciting times ahead for the Elland Road faithful, results, first and foremost, are the priority as Daniel Farke's side look to continue their play-off charge.

A slow start, amid ownership changes and endless transfer sagas, saw the Whites drop points against Cardiff City, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion before picking up their first win of the campaign.

Naturally, a significant squad overhaul in the wake of relegation last term has been a contributing factor as Leeds find their feet in the Championship with the Yorkshire outfit now flexing their new-look attacking arsenal as they look to close the gap on leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

As the first signings of the new regime, it will be intriguing to see how Leeds perform with the wealth of talent at their disposal as we take a look at those behind the scenes looking to lead the club's resurgence.

Who are Leeds United's owners?

The 49ers Enterprise, led by Paraag Marathe and 49ers CEO Jed York, completed a majority takeover of Leeds United in July of this year with previous majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, after a valuation of around £170 million was reported to be agreed.

The American group owned 44% stake of the football club prior to the transaction, taking control of the Italian businessman's 56% majority stake through Aser Ventures following the conclusion of the deal.

The organisation is best known for its ownership of NFL giants San Francisco 49ers with their initial investment in Leeds United dating back to 2018.

Marathe, who previously occupied a vice chairman and board member role at the club, has become chairman, while Rudy Cline-Thomas has now taken the vice chairman title, as well as co-owner. CEO Angus Kinnear, meanwhile, retains his status on the board.

How did Leeds United's owners get rich?

The prominence of the York family has come through the rise of the San Francisco 49ers, of which Denise York's family owns 90% of one of the top 10 most valuable clubs in the competition.

Denise York is valued at $5.8 billion, according to Forbes, with the NFL organisation a significant factor in such value after her father, Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., bought the team for $13 million in 1997.

DeBartolo Sr. was an established real estate developer, with an initial focus on the shopping mall industry, with his Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation becoming one of the leading construction contractors in the US as he ventured into the sporting world.

While a resounding valuation, it will be intriguing to see how much investment is placed into Leeds United with it still early days as the sole entity at the helm.