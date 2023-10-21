Huddersfield Town have had quite the last 12 months or so both on and off the pitch.

The Terriers barely survived relegation to League One just a year after losing the Championship play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

Neil Warnock arrived as manager to turn things around after Wes Foderingham and Danny Schofield had led the team to a relegation battle.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to help the team to a 19th place finish, before stepping away from the club in September, being replaced by Darren Moore.

Who is the Huddersfield Town owner?

Off the pitch, new ownership arrived at the Yorkshire club in the form of Kevin Nagle.

The American purchased 100 per cent of the club, giving him full control over the second tier side.

He bought the club through his company Town FC LLC, ending Dean Hoyle’s time with the Terriers.

Hoyle had been involved with the club as Chairman and owner in various forms since 2008, but relinquished his control of Huddersfield to Nagle earlier this year.

Here we take a look at Nagle, and how he managed to get rich enough to buy a Championship football club…

Where did Kevin Nagle make his money?

It’s unclear just how much Nagle is worth at this stage, but the 69-year-old certainly has plenty of money.

The US businessman has his hands in lots of pies, making money through different business ventures.

He is the founder of the Nagle Company, which is a real estate development company.

Nagle owns a lot of property in Sacramento, where he is a prominent property developer.

He also owns Moneta Ventures, which works in the healthcare industry.

This company is based in California, and invests in up-and-coming companies in healthcare, IT services and other technology.

He is also involved with Jaguar Ventures, which is a venture-capital fund based in Sacramento that funds more healthcare-related technologies.

Nagle is very involved in working in the Sacramento area, which is also where his journey as a sports team owner began in the early 2010’s.

What other sports teams does Kevin Nagle own?

Affording a football club is not a cheap business, nor is running it day-to-day, and yet he owns more than just Huddersfield.

The American also owns a minority stake in the NBA side Sacramento Kings, proving an instrumental figure in improving the team’s standing in the basketball league.

He has also been credited with improving the area through his property development projects that have come with his ownership of the team.

Nagle has also invested into esports, getting involved with NRG Esports from 2017.

NRG have been known to compete in games like Apex Legends, League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant and Rocket League, as well as Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The team earned $28 million (£23 million) in 2021.

Huddersfield is Nagle’s latest investment, and he will be hoping to repeat similar success with the Yorkshire club in the long-run.

The Terriers have not competed in the Premier League since 2018, having spent two campaigns in the top flight under David Wagner.

Huddersfield will be aiming to earn their place back in the top flight in the near future, under the ownership of Nagle.