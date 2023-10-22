Highlights Coventry City's owner, Doug King, purchased the club and cleared all its debt, providing a fresh start for the team.

King is a wealthy businessman with interests in sustainable farming and other ventures, with an estimated net worth of around $400 million.

So far, King has made positive moves as an owner, allowing the team to hold out for the right offers for player sales and reinvesting in the squad for future success.

Coventry City will be using last season’s play-off heartbreak as a source to go one better in this campaign.

The Sky Blues have been on an upward trajectory for a while now, as manager Mark Robins has taken the club from League Two to the Championship in no time.

The club hasn’t sat still in the second tier, as Robins has put together a squad that is more than competitive in this division, as shown last season.

Despite the disappointment of the play-offs, last season will be fondly remembered as the club did very well on the pitch, but off it, they also confirmed the news that they had a brand-new owner.

Who is Coventry City’s owner?

The current owner of Coventry City Football Club is Doug King.

King took the reins at Coventry in January of this year, as the club confirmed the news, stating that the EFL had ratified his purchase of the club.

The club confirmed on their official website that King had purchased 85% of the club after exchanging documents with SISU Capital Ltd.

Part of the deal that saw King become owner, meant he would clear all the club’s debt and therefore, that means the new ownership that began in January started with a clean state.

When it was confirmed that King was the new owner of Coventry, he told the club’s website of his delight.

He said: “I am honoured and excited to be taking this Club forward into its next chapter.

“To get this deal ratified in just over six weeks and over the Christmas period was a great effort from all involved.

“Already I have been struck by the enthusiasm of Sky Blues fans, with many personally wishing me well, and I thank them for those sentiments.

“I am looking forward to the future of this great Club and what we can achieve together.”

How did Coventry City’s owner Doug King get rich?

Obviously, before owning Coventry, King had other business interests that allowed him to purchase the Championship club.

The businessman is the CEO of Yelo Enterprises, which is a sustainable farming organisation, and is claimed to be at the forefront of the UK food and agricultural industry, as stated on their website.

King has recently invested £70 millionin the business, as they are constructing a state-of-the-art oilseed processing facility that uses renewable energy.

King also has another business, and that is RCMA Capital LLP, which he co-founded and majority owns.

King started his career with the food company Cargill and came through the ranks with the company. After 10 years, he left the company to become head of global petroleum trading for Crown Resources, as well as an energy marketing consultant. He then founded Aisling Analytics in 2004 along with his business partner.

The Coventry owner is said to be very wealthy, as he’s got his own businesses as well as Coventry football club. It is hard to put an official figure down, but according to some outlets, King is said to have a net worth of around $400 million.

Has Doug King been a good owner for Coventry City so far?

It is obviously very early in King’s reign as Coventry’s owner, but in the short time he has been at the club, it seems he has done fairly well.

The club stood firm on their price tags for Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer and only sold them when they received the right offers.

King then allowed Robins to re-invest in the squad with a few additions for a substantial fee. So, overall, he seems to be doing what an owner should be doing, looking after the club on and off the pitch. He will be fairly judged as the months and years go by, but so far, it is likely that most, if not all, Coventry fans are happy with King.