Highlights Charlton Athletic will be looking to improve their performance in League One this season after finishing 10th last year, falling short of the play-off places.

Dean Holden was replaced as manager after just five games, with Michael Appleton taking over the reins in hopes of pushing for promotion.

The new ownership, led by Charlie Methven and Joshua Friedman, aims to move the club forward and restore its fortunes, focusing on professionalism and success.

Charlton Athletic had a busy summer at the Valley following the completion of the takeover by SE7 Partners.

The Addicks will be looking to have a more competitive season in League One this term, with Dean Holden leading them to a 10th placed finish last campaign despite the issues off the field - collecting 62 points.

The team fell 15 points short of the play-off places last year and now look to build on pushing themselves into promotion contention now the dust has settled. Numerous changes have occurred already behind the scenes for the club, including a change in manager after just five games, with Dean Holden losing four and winning just once during his time in charge this season.

The 44-year-old left them 19th in the table and became the first EFL manager to lose his job this season, but the south-east London outfit will be hoping for a consistent run of positive results to earn a place in the top six with former Blackpool and Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton now taking over the reins.

With the January transfer window ticking down, it will be a great opportunity to strengthen the playing squad to push up the league table, with the new ownership – most notably shared by Charlie Methven and Joshua Friedman playing a key part in the process.

How did Charlie Methven earn his fortune?

SE7 Partners completed a takeover of the third-tier club back in July 2023, with Methven the frontman of the consortium.

Methven began his working career in 1997 as a journalist for the horseracing paper Sporting Life and later transferred to the Daily Telegraph, where he went on to edit the Peterborough diary column before being given his own in 2003. He also wrote features for The Telegraph and The Spectator during this time. In 2004, Methven left The Telegraph to join the London Evening Standard as a feature writer.

The following year, Methven founded a daily horseracing and gambling newspaper titled The Sportsman which was the UK's first new nationally distributed newspaper since The Independent in 1986. While the paper reached a distribution of over 20,000 copies a day, it ran out of funds in late 2006 and went out of circulation.

The majority of Methven’s wealth comes from a communications consultancy he co-founded in 2011 called Dragon Associates, which has advised clients such as the Kingdom of Bahrain. Other clients included 5 Hertford Street, Tottenham Hotspur and Marex Spectron.

In 2017, Spear's Wealth Management Survey rated him among the top-10 public relations consultants in London in their annual rankings.

During his time in football, the Oxford-born man has had stakes in his boyhood club Oxford United as well as Sunderland, where he rose to fame in the Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die.

How did Joshua Friedman earn his fortune?

Alongside Methven, Friedman also has a small stake in the Addicks, with the American building his success as a co-founder of Los Angeles-based hedge fund company Canyon Partners.

After completing his studies at Harvard University, Friedman joined Drexel Burnham Lambert in 1983 and later became director of capital markets for high yield and private placements.

In 1990, Friedman and Mitchell Julis co-founded Canyon Partners, an employee-owned alternative asset management company. For his dedicated work to the hedge fund industry, Friedman earned the "Lifetime Achievement" award in 2014, while becoming the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019.

What are SE7 Partners' ambitions with Charlton Athletic?

The new ownership will surely set their sights on moving the club in a forward direction as they look to taste Championship football for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

With a lack of clarity provided in recent times, members of SE7 Partners will be looking to assert their plan for the clubs’ future immediately.

Speaking to Charlton’s official website, Methvan said: “We would like to thank Thomas Sandgaard, Peter Storrie and the club staff for their cooperation during the acquisition process. As an ownership group, my fellow shareholders and I are excited to begin this new chapter at Charlton whilst being respectful of the scale of the task that faces our management team in restoring the fortunes of this great club.

“Getting to this point has been a long road that has left Charlton’s loyal fans uncertain about the future direction of their club. We intend to bring that uncertainty to an end through actions rather than words or grand promises. However, we do want to place on record at this point that GFP’s ambition is to build a football club noted for its professionalism, integrity and intense focus on success. To that end, we are appointing and empowering a Senior Management Team that we believe has the relevant experience and energy to drive the club forward.”