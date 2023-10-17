Cardiff City have made steady progress in the early weeks of the 2023/24 season, as the Bluebirds currently find themselves in 8th place prior to the October international break.

After making a slow start in Erol Bulut's first few games in charge, his side have shot right up the Championship table, losing just one of their last six league games - a run which began with a 2-0 success in the South Wales Derby against Swansea City on September 16th.

This run will give the supporters optimism about potentially ending what would be a five-year hiatus from the Premier League, and a third stint in the top flight under Vincent Tan's stewardship.

With that in mind, FLW have decided to go in-depth on the profile of City's owner.

Where did Vincent Tan make his money?

Prior to taking control of the club back in 2010, Tan had a long-standing history in business.

He began his entrepreneurial career as a 17-year-old, where he would take up the role of a bank clerk in his native Malaysia, and after switching career paths where he would become a life insurance agent, Tan purchased the McDonald's franchise for his home country in 1980, before becoming it's managing director two years later.

In 1984, he would turn his attention to the Berjaya Corporation, a company which specialises in multiple businesses in sectors such as marketing, property development and consumer services. He would gain control of the company after injecting the 51% of shares he purchased in Sports Toto into Berjaya.

After retiring as CEO in 2012, he returned to the company in 2017 as an executive director, but relinquished this role in March 2023, becoming an advisor.

Tan also holds a stake in the Malaysian mobile-phone operator, U Mobile.

What is Vincent Tan's Net Worth?

Going off the latest estimated figures on Tan's Forbes profile, it states that the 71-year-old holds a net worth of $695m.

This figure makes him stand 28th on the list of Malaysian's top 50 richest people in 2023, and he was last stood in 1,533rd place on the Forbes Billionaire's list way back in 2015.

Tan's highest recorded net worth according to Forbes data is $1.6b in 2014.

Weekly wages: Cardiff City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Tan purchased a 36.1% stake in Cardiff City back in 2010, at a time where the Bluebirds were a strong force in the Championship but were never able to make the step-up to the big time.

That changed in the 2012/13 season as City won the league with 87 points. However, the Malaysian didn't endear himself to supporters during this period as the club would change it's colours from traditional blue to red, with Tan believing that it would bring the club good fortunes on the pitch, before also controversially sacking Head of Recruitment Iain Moody and Manager Malky Mackay just months into Cardiff's maiden Premier League campaign.

In late October 2021 Tan, alongside Ismir Mirvic, took control of Bosnian Premier League outfit FK Sarajevo, purchasing a 60% stake in the club.