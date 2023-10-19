It has been a decent start to the season for Bristol Rovers in League One.

The Gas enjoyed a commendable first season back in the third tier last season, securing a respectable 17th-placed finish, remaining clear of relegation trouble throughout the whole of the campaign.

Rovers currently sit 15th in the table after picking up 15 points from their first 11 league games, and they are just five points from the play-off places.

Manager Joey Barton will be hoping for another season of progress for his side in the year ahead, and he was backed in the transfer market this summer, with the club bringing in 12 new players.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

In addition, the Gas signed former Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers striker Chris Martin on a free transfer in September, while ex-Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers defender Daniel Ayala is currently training with the club.

There was a change of ownership at the Memorial Stadium in August, with Wael al-Qadi selling 55% of his stake in the club to Kuwaiti businessman Hussain AlSaeed.

AlSaeed became Rovers' new chairman, and he explained that he had a long-standing desire to invest in a football club.

"I have been a huge football fan for many years, and it has always been my ambition to own a stake in a club. BRFC is the one club that I most desired to be a part of, due to its great fanbase and future potential," AlSaeed told the club's official website.

"From this day on, I assure the fans that we will be working tirelessly on the sustainability and growth of the football club.

"Rovers are a club with huge potential that is still untapped, and it is our duty to make sure that we do everything possible to improve the current state."

As AlSaaed looks to take the club forward, we looked at how he made his money.

How did Bristol Rovers owner Hussain AlSaeed get rich?

AlSaeed began his career in finance as treasury and investment manager at the Commercial Bank of Kuwait.

He then became assistant general manager at Kuwait Investment International Company, and he went on to form his own company, M.E.C Consultants.

AlSaeed founded the Al Elmam Estate Company in 1993, which has developed housing, shopping malls, offices, hotels and restaurants, becoming a key part of Kuwait's real estate market.

His exact net worth is unknown, but given his successful business career, it is likely that he has significant wealth to help take Rovers to the next level.

Former owner al-Qadi, who will remain at the club as president, revealed that he and AlSaeed are keen to lead Rovers to the Championship, but he refused to put a timescale on achieving that ambition.