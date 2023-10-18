Highlights Bristol City made a strong start to the Championship season despite selling two key players, thanks to the funds generated from the sales.

After a solid opening spell, the team has struggled in recent games and currently sits in 14th place in the league.

Owner Steve Lansdown, who built his wealth through his financial services firm, is open to selling his controlling stake in the club if the right deal comes along.

After selling two of their best players in the past two windows, Bristol City made a better start to this Championship season than many expected.

The club made upwards of £30 million from the sales of Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott. Losing such valuable players would be a big blow to any second division team. But City recovered well and used the funds generated to do so.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

Up until late August, the Robins had only lost once in the league. They'd taken 11 points from their opening seven games which is a decent start.

Things have started to go downhill for Nigel Pearson and his squad since their second loss of the 2023/24 league campaign, against Leicester City.

City have been a consistent Championship side for close to a decade now, and that's at least partially down to the man who sits at the top of the club: Steve Lansdown.

The man has been valued at being worth anywhere between £1.179 billion and $2 billion, and he's very smart in how he's made his money.

How did Bristol City's owner Steve Lansdown get rich?

The 71-year-old started his business, Hargreaves Lansdown, from a bedroom in the early 80s. The financial services firm sells funds and shares to retail investors in the UK.

Having come from a state-funded grammar school, Lansdown turned the business into one that now manages up to $50 billion in assets.

Back in 2009, the Robins were looking at building a new stadium. The 71-year-old sold off 4.7% of his financial services company, which raised £47.2 million, to help fund the cost of building the club's new ground. The plan for the Bristol City Stadium never came to be, so Ashton Gate was renovated instead.

His business exports stretch into the sporting world as well. Of course, he's the owner of Bristol City, but he's also the founder of Bristol Sport and a majority shareholder in Bristol Flyers (the city's basketball team) and Bristol Bears (the city's rugby union team).

Could Steve Lansdown sell Bristol City?

The businessman is certainly open to the idea of letting go of his controlling stake in the club.

He said, to BBC Radio Bristol, last year: "I would (sell). I think if it was the right deal, but I'm not (actively) looking to sell the club.

"I'm looking for people to come in and invest, but some people might want to come in and do the whole thing and then it would be another discussion.

"I'm 70 this month and the family has been involved for a long time and we can't keep doing it forever."

The 71-year-old would likely get a good price for the club, with more and more wealthy people wanting to get a piece of English football to call their own.