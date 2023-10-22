It is now almost 13 years since Venkys completed their takeover of Blackburn Rovers.

Back in November 2010, the Indian company paid a reported £23million to purchase a 99.9% stake in the Ewood Park club from the Walker Trust, run by the family of the late former Blackburn owner, Jack Walker.

However, it has since been something of a turbulent period for the club under the Venkys' ownership.

Amid a raft of fan protests against the ownership and management, Blackburn were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2011/12 season, and they are yet to return to the top-flight of English football.

Indeed, Rovers would even drop into League One for a year during the 2017/18 campaign, although they did at least secure a swift return to the Championship that season.

Meanwhile, the past few months has seen fresh concerns around Venkys and the club, with it reported during the summer transfer window that the Indian government had instructed the company to reduce their investment in the club.

It has since now been claimed assets belonging to Venkys have been seized by the government as part of an investigation into alleged violation of foreign exchange law.

Although it has been suggested that will have no direct impact on Blackburn Rovers themselves, there inevitably be concerns about what that may mean for the club, and what Venkys can invest in them, even so.

But just where did Venkys first make the money they have been putting into the Ewood Park side over the year?

Here, we've taken a look at how Venkys earned their riches in order to raise the money to buy and invest in Blackburn Rovers, in order to help find out.

How did Venkys make their money?

Founded in 1971 as Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt LTD, the Venkys company is of course already well known for its presence within the poultry farming industry.

Now based in Pune in West India, Venkys oversee a number of companies working within that industry.

That work is geared towards producing a range of products, from processed foods to animal vaccines, as well as human and animal pharmaceutical products.

Through the growth of the company within that industry, Venkys now have offices and productions plants in range of countries around the world.

In total, Venkys export their products to many countries worldwide, thus bringing in the funds they need to complete their takeover, and continue to finance, Blackburn Rovers.

Do Venkys have other business interests?

The purchase of Blackburn Rovers is not the only investment Venkys have made in recent years.

Back in December 2010, shortly after they had bought Rovers, the company opened their own fast-food chain, Venkys Xprs, which specialised in chicken, with its first branch opening in the company's base city of Pune.

Meanwhile, the company were also reported to have paid around £130million to purchase a Swiss vaccine plant, around the same time that they completed their takeover of Blackburn.

So in the wake of recent events, you get the feeling there will be plenty of interest in the financial situation at Venkys from those at Blackburn Rovers, in the wake of those aforementioned recent reports.