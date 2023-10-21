Highlights Birmingham City hope for a brighter future after being taken over, potentially entering an exciting new era for the club.

While earning wealth from his previous positions, Tom Wagner's potential increase in wealth at Birmingham City depends on the team's success.

The revenue from sponsorships, television deals, and player sales could help increase Wagner's bank balance, allowing for potential reinvestment in the club.

Birmingham City will be hoping to enjoy a brighter future after being taken over in the summer.

When previous owners BSHL were at the helm, it seemed as though there was a dark cloud that needed to be lifted at the club, with Blues being in danger of being relegated to League One during a decent chunk of their time under the group’s stewardship.

With new custodians now at the Midlands side, this could be an exciting new era for a club that arguably deserves to be in the Premier League considering their stature.

Considering the strength of the division this season though, it will be a difficult task for Blues to secure a place in the Premier League at the end of this term, and it would be impressive if they were to win promotion in the next two or three years considering they haven’t been genuine promotion challengers for a number of years.

But if Blues can make the right decisions both on and off the pitch, success could be on the horizon for them, with the Championship side having no shortage of potential.

How did Tom Wagner get rich?

Wagner is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, which is a US-based investment advisor company that was established back in 2008.

The American businessman founded the company along with business partner Ara Cohen and reportedly manages around $9bn in assets.

He has been able to benefit richly from being a key figure in the company - and was able to build up enough expertise to co-found this business after spending time as a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

Technically, the club is owned by Shelby Companies Limited, but that company was set up as a subsidiary of Knighthead to get the deal over the line, and Wagner is a director of Shelby Companies Limited.

He would have been earning a decent amount of Goldman Sachs considering he held a senior position there, but founding his own company and the success he has had with that has allowed him to take over a club of Birmingham's stature.

Could Tom Wagner increase his wealth at Birmingham City?

It’s difficult to say because it will depend on whether the club is successful on the pitch or not.

Football isn’t an industry you get into if you are desperate to make a quick profit, but getting to the top flight could help Wagner become a wealthier man.

The club may need to spend more in the transfer market to compete in the top tier, but the revenue that will be earned from sponsorship and television deals will be off the scale.

Other sources of revenue, including layers sales, are also likely to increase - and that will only help to increase Wagner’s bank balance.

How much money he reinvests into the club remains to be seen - but former boss John Eustace was given a decent amount of backing in the summer and current manager Wayne Rooney will probably be given the tools needed to succeed.

That’s a promise CEO Garry Cook has made and with that in mind, you’d think Rooney would get a respectable amount to spend in the transfer market.