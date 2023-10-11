With the opening of the January transfer window ticking down, West Bromwich Albion may be forced into further player sales due to their uncertain financial situation.

While there is hope of a completed takeover in the short-term future from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the implications of this not advancing quickly could force the Black Country outfit into a fire sale at the beginning of next year, as the club look to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

One player whose future has been up in the air at the Hawthorns is Grady Diangana, who was the subject of interest from a host of clubs this summer.

The 25-year-old winger dazzled the Albion faithful in his initial spell at the club back in the 2019/20 season, with eight goals and six assists contributing to automatic promotion back to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.

The former West Ham academy graduate joined the Baggies permanently the following campaign but failed to hit similar heights with just one goal registered as Albion were condemned to relegation back down to the second tier.

Ravaged by injuries during two mid-table finishes in the Championship, the Congolese-born wide man was linked with a move away from the Hawthorns throughout the summer transfer window and could be set for more links this January.

With the West Midlands side desperate for funds into the club, they may be tempted to part ways with one of their most saleable assets, with Diangana severely underperforming during stay at the Hawthorns.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest on Diangana’s contract and transfer situation.

How long does Grady Diangana have left on his contract at West Brom?

Upon joining WBA permanently for a reported £12m fee rising to £18m, Grady Diangana signed a five-year deal for the Black Country outfit, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, hence the increased speculation.

Other squad members whose deals are set to end at that time include John Swift, Darnell Furlong, Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Josh Griffiths, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Caleb Taylor and Ted Cann.

According to Capology, Diangana is earning £20,385 per week which equates to costing the club just over £1 million annually for his services.

The winger is currently the eight-highest paid player for the Baggies, with Albion keen to part ways with the 25-year-old, who is set to cost over £2.1 million if he sees out his current contract.

What is the latest on Grady Diangana’s future?

After making almost 100 appearances in the top two tiers across the last three seasons, Diangana has not been short of admirers with Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia all reportedly interested in the player, according to the Express & Star.

It remains to be seen whether these sides will rekindle such strong interest shown in the summer, but Diangana will continue to have suitors heading into January, proving an attractive challenge for clubs to take on as they look to rekindle his old form shown in the 2019/20 campaign.

Albion will aim to recoup a respectable amount of cash and avoid losing Diangana on a free transfer, while on a personal level the former England youth international may want a new challenge himself, particularly due to the stiff competition he currently faces from the likes of Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips, Jeremy Sarmiento and John Swift.