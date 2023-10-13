Highlights Gabriel Sara, a major signing for Norwich City, has been a standout performer despite the team's disappointing season.

Sara's impressive stats, including 10 goals and seven assists in 51 league appearances, make him one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

There is growing interest from clubs like Atletico Madrid and West Ham, but Norwich is in a strong position with Sara's contract running until 2026.

Gabriel Sara was one of Norwich City's big-money signings last season, joining the club in the summer transfer window of 2022/23 from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

It is believed that it cost the club in excess of £10m, as reported by The Athletic. The 24-year-old was one of many signings that summer for the Canaries, who hoped to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That didn't materialise but Sara himself was a shining light in what was an otherwise disappointing season and has still been a major hit since joining the club. He has featured 51 times in the league since his arrival, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists so far.

The Brazilian is one of the club’s brightest prospects, and he will be looked on this season as a figure that can lead the club out of the Championship at the second time of asking. Sara is one of the best midfielders in the entire division, establishing himself as that in spite of the struggles of the Canaries.

Norwich ended up finishing the season in 13th place, but Sara contributed seven goals and four assists. The 24-year-old played 41 times last term and encapsulated some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation by displaying outstanding press resistance, skill, technical security, and a creativity in the final third that saw him create 67 chances for his teammates.

Those performances saw him scoop the club's Player of the Year award, and if the start of this season is anything to go by, he looks well-placed to pick up that accolade once again next May.

A goal and two assists across the first month of the 2023–24 season saw Sara named EFL Championship Player of the Month award for August, and his side are fairing better than last term already.

So, what's the latest regarding Sara's future? Here, we take a look at all you need to know with rumours and speculation building surrounding his long and short-term plans at Carrow Road.

Who is interested in a move for Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara?

His 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games in all competitions was always likely to stir up some interest, with reports earlier this year stating he was on the radar of Atlético Madrid and West Ham United.

Top-flight clubs are likely to grow ever more interested in his services, especially should Norwich fail to gain promotion again this season. Sara has also been the subject of growing speculation which his former side, Sao Paulo, are keeping an eye on.

Globo Esporte are reporting that the club are entitled to a 10% sell-on fee clause as part of FIFA's solidarity mechanism for being Sara's first club. Those fees would only be paid to the Brazilian club if Norwich decided to sell the midfielder, though.

During the summer, Sara himself played down reports linking him with a move to the Premier League outfit, telling Pink ‘Un that he knows nothing about the speculation.

What is Gabriel Sara's contract situation at Carrow Road?

Of course, such form last season and this season is likely to catch the eye of top-flight clubs like Atletico and West Ham.

However, with Sara’s contract with the Norfolk outfit running until the summer of 2026, there was no need for the club to sell during the summer. They also hold an option of an extra year, meaning he could be tied down at Carrow Road until 2027.

According to estimates from Capology, Sara earns £18,654 per week. That works out at a yearly pay of £970,000 before tax.

However, in spite of this, Sara may himself be looking for a move this summer, especially if Norwich remain a second tier side. The Brazilian's talent level is such that he should be playing in the Premier League, La Liga, or another elite level league sooner rather than later.