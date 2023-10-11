Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams has stayed at the club despite interest from Premier League teams.

Adams' contract with Southampton expires at the end of the season, making it difficult for clubs to justify paying a transfer fee.

Southampton must decide whether to negotiate a new contract with Adams or risk losing him for free at the end of the season.

As with any team that is relegated from the Premier League, Southampton had a very busy summer of incomings and outgoings.

The Saints had some high-profile names on their books, and it was no surprise that in the end they left the club to remain playing in the top flight.

However, what may have been a surprise was that striker Che Adams wasn’t one of those players to leave the club.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and Nathan Tella all left the club, but Adams, despite being linked with Premier League teams, stayed at St. Mary’s and is now with the club until January at the very least.

When does Che Adams’ contract at Southampton expire?

Adams attracted interest from Premier League sides because, since joining the Saints from Birmingham City in 2019, he has been playing fairly well in the division.

The 27-year-old has played over 100 games in the top flight, and he has 25 goals and 14 assists to his name. While that isn’t breaking any records, it is enough to warrant transfer interest.

Everton were one side that held the strongest interest in the player. But they did face competition from AFC Bournemouth and Wolves, while Crystal Palace were also credited with an interest, but the reported £10 million price tag seemed to be the reason a deal wasn’t done.

One of the reasons why those teams weren’t willing to pay that reported price was because Adams’ contract at Southampton expires at the end of this season. Therefore, it would have been a lot for these clubs to pay for someone who is a free agent next year.

For Adams to stay at the club beyond this season, there seem to be two factors at play. The first is obviously that a new contract needs to be agreed upon, and the second is that you would expect Southampton to need to be back in the Premier League for the player to want to stay.

What is Southampton’s transfer situation when it comes to Che Adams?

Since the window has been closed, Adams has revealed that he is settled at Southampton and is fully focused on the club.

However, as mentioned, the player is entering the final months of his current deal, and that puts the club in a very difficult position.

The January transfer window is a few months away, which means the Saints do have time to agree a new contract with the player. But if that fails to happen, it means they enter that month with a player who can discuss terms with any foreign side without the club’s permission.

It also means they have a player who can either decide to ignore any potential moves or run his contract down until the end of the season. Or if he is to leave, it means Southampton are unlikely to get anywhere near the £10 million they wanted in the summer.

So, the Saints and Russell Martin have a tough decision to make; they either need to try and agree on a new contract in the next few weeks or make their stance clear on the player heading into January, so everyone involved is clear.

Southampton are in a difficult position, as they will want the player to stay, and Adams himself may want to stay, but he is unlikely to commit to a new contract until he knows where the club is going to be playing their football next season.

That means Southampton need to decide whether to sell the player for a low fee in January or risk him leaving for nothing at the end of the season, unless a new contract is agreed.