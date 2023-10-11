Archie Gray has emerged as one of the youngest talents to break into senior football in the Championship this season.

The 17-year-old has started nine of the team’s 11 league games so far this campaign.

The midfielder has been trusted by Daniel Farke to make the jump into senior football, having previously never featured in the league for the Whites before his arrival as manager in the summer.

Gray has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in the second tier, which has attracted attention elsewhere in the game.

Here we look at the current situation surrounding Gray’s future amid a potential Premier League move…

What is Archie Gray’s transfer situation?

According to The Sun, both Everton and Crystal Palace have set their sights on the exciting young starlet.

Gray has established himself as a key part of Farke’s first team plans at Elland Road, which has attracted the attention of top flight sides.

The 17-year-old is being considered as a potential January signing by Palace, who are also weighing up a move for Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton.

Wharton is seen as their primary target, but if a move fails to materialise with the Lancashire outfit, then they will pursue the Leeds youngster.

Meanwhile, Everton are also tracking Wharton and could make a move for the 19-year-old.

However, the Toffees have set their sights on potentially swooping for the Leeds midfielder.

Much may depend on whether he can continue to impress in the Championship, with the player still only having less than 1000 minutes of senior level football under his belt.

A lot may also depend on the future of Leeds themselves, as promotion to the Premier League at the end of this campaign could put an end to Palace and Everton’s pursuit of the exciting young talent.

What is Archie Gray’s contract situation at Leeds United?

Gray signed terms on his first professional contract earlier this year as part of his graduation from the academy system.

The 17-year-old agreed a two and a half-year deal that runs until the summer of 2025.

This will give Leeds some leverage in the transfer market if a club comes forward with a concrete offer in the January or summer windows in 2024.

The Yorkshire outfit are in no rush to sell, with their financial situation also unlikely to force them into any drastic decisions.

Gray was yet to compete for Leeds in a competitive fixture when he signed his new contract last March, despite having been on the bench for games several times under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

This was a sign of the potential that the club saw in his abilities.

Gray was also captain of the England U17 side during his time competing at that underage group.

It has been claimed that the 17-year-old is making £1,000 per week as part of his current deal with Leeds.

However, with clubs circling around his future, perhaps the midfielder is in line for an updated contract that better reflects his new position in the pecking order of Farke’s side.

This would put an end to any speculation over his time at Leeds.