Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton has enjoyed a breakthrough period since the start of last season.

Although he is still only 19-years-old, the midfielder has rapidly emerged as one of the first names on head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's team sheet following a string of eye-catching performances.

Given the quality he is already producing, and the potential he has to go so much further considering he is still at such an early stage of his career, it was perhaps no surprise to see plenty of speculation around Wharton's future during the summer transfer window.

Ultimately though, Wharton would remain at Ewood Park beyond the close of the market, in a major boost to Rovers' hopes of mounting a fresh push for the Championship play-offs over the rest of the campaign.

However, with attention already starting to turn towards the January transfer window, more talk is already starting to emerge around the teenager's future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the latest with regards to Wharton's contract and transfer situation at Blackburn Rovers ahead of the return of the market at the turn of the year, right here.

What is Wharton's contract situation at Blackburn?

Recent years have seen Blackburn hit hard by the departures of key men on free transfers at the end of their contracts, after the club were unable to agree news deals for them.

The likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan and Joe Rothwell have all departed in such circumstances in recent years.

As a result, the club have since become more proactive in their attempts to avoid a repeat of those situations, and that includes when it comes to Wharton.

Shortly after the young midfielder first began to feature for the first-team early last season, Rovers confirmed that the teenager had put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the club.

That latest contract is one that secures his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Consequently, Blackburn will be in a strong position to respond to any offer that are made for Wharton in the January window, as they are under no pressure to sell the midfielder any time soon.

What transfer interest is their in Adam Wharton ahead of January?

While Blackburn are in a strong position to at least negotiate any offers that come in for Wharton in January, it seems there is also a strong possibility they will have to do just that.

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Premier League side Newcastle United are plotting a second bid for Wharton in January.

It is thought that the Magpies moved for Wharton in January, but that the midfielder was reluctant to join the club, when it looked likely that he would be placed in their Under 21s squad.

However, it has now been suggested that Newcastle could give the 19-year-old a space in their senior side, should he move to St James' Park at the start of 2024.

Meanwhile, other Premier League sides such as Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton are also expected to make moves for Wharton in January.

It is understood that Blackburn could sell the midfielder if they are not in the promotion race.

Tomasson's side are currently 17th in the Championship, and it is also worth noting that events over the summer appeared to indicate that Rovers will have to sell if they are to raise funds for their own signings for the first-team squad, which could help those sides interested in the teenager.

Even so, Wharton may not go cheap, with reports from Nixon at the end of the summer transfer window claiming that Blackburn have placed a £20million price tag on the midfielder, which put off some interested clubs in those previos months.