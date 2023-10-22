Highlights Sunderland is considering re-signing Amad Diallo on loan in January, but they must be cautious of his progress at Man United and his fitness status.

The club needs to assess their striker options and decide if a permanent addition is necessary, as Mason Burstow's loan deal is short-term.

Sunderland should consider loan moves for some of their younger players who are not getting enough game time, while also deciding on the futures of several expiring contracts for more experienced players.

Sunderland had a busy summer transfer window following their play-off disappointment.

The club’s business went to the wire as Tony Mowbray looked to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League again.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season, but fell short in the semi-final stages of the play-offs, losing to eventual winners Luton Town.

Sunderland have made a positive start to the new term, with new players making an impact as the team has climbed into the play-off places.

What big transfer decisions do Sunderland need to make?

The January transfer window is now just around the corner, with the Championship side likely already planning for the winter market.

Here we look at the four big decisions that lay ahead for the Wearside outfit.

Amad Diallo situation

Sunderland had the chance to re-sign Amad Diallo last summer but turned it down due to the player’s uncertain injury status.

According to Teamtalk, the second tier side are hopeful of completing a loan deal to secure his services again in January.

This is a big decision that awaits the club, especially with the player set to return to fitness in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether he will be used by Erik ten Hag at Man United, so Sunderland will need to be wary of his progress, and whether he is an attainable target in January.

Striker options

Mason Burstow has cemented his position as the leading striker for Sunderland in recent weeks.

The Chelsea loanee has failed to score in any of his six league appearances so far, but his performances have been impressive.

But he is another short-term solution to their attacking options, and Sunderland need to weigh up if a permanent addition is needed soon.

The forward market has proven difficult for the Black Cats, so they should be considering who might be available in January to try to get a head start on any potential business.

Loan moves

The Black Cats have a very young squad, which is quite an exciting project for supporters, but there are some younger players that still aren’t getting game time.

The likes of Tom Watson, Jewison Bennette and Luis Semedo could all use greater playing time.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This might necessitate a loan move away from the Stadium of Light in January.

Sunderland should already be thinking about who will be departing the club in 2024.

Expiring contracts

There are also a number of more experienced players that could be leaving the Championship side next year.

The end of the campaign also signals the end of the contracts of multiple important first team squad members.

This includes the likes of Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts, Bradley Dack and Corry Evans, as well as Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor.

Sunderland need to decide which of these players they would like to keep beyond the current season, and which will be free to leave the club in 2024.

Contract negotiations should be getting underway as quickly as possible once it is decided who is worth keeping at the Stadium of Light.