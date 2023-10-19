Highlights Preston North End's recent string of losses has highlighted their vulnerabilities and closed the gap with the chasing pack in the Championship table.

Manager Ryan Lowe may have to make decisions regarding contracts, including whether to sell or keep key midfielder Ben Whiteman, as he could attract interest from other clubs.

The team's defensive issues in recent matches may prompt Lowe to consider signing a younger, quicker left-footed center-back in the upcoming transfer window. Additionally, there may be a need to address the wing-back position for better defensive options.

Preston North End's start to the Championship season was somewhat of a shock to many, but their final week before the October international break showed that they weren't invincible.

Unbeaten in eight matches going into that period, the Lilywhites were humbled at the hands of West Brom at Deepdale by a 4-0 scoreline, and then in the space of a week they were also beaten 3-0 by Leicester City and 4-2 against Ipswich Town.

That string of results will have given manager Ryan Lowe a lot of food for thought, and whilst the Lilywhites still sit third in the table, the chasing pack have well and truly closed in.

Whilst the mid-season transfer window will not open for another two-and-a-half months, deals may already be at the forefront of Lowe's mind both in terms of incoming and outgoing.

Let's take a look at FOUR decisions that Lowe may have to make when the start of 2024 does come around.

1 Should Preston sell or keep Ben Whiteman?

Going into January, there are a few contracts for North End to sort out, but perhaps none more important than Ben Whiteman’s.

The midfielder is on his original three-and-a-half-year deal since arriving from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, and there has been no extension at all in that time.

When fit and available, the 27-year-old is a key part of Lowe’s plans, but there’s every reason to believe that Whiteman could get a better contract elsewhere, having been linked to Fulham in the 2023 January transfer window.

If Whiteman refuses to sign the terms that will at some point be on the table, then Lowe may have to be prepared for life without his number four, as an acceptable transfer fee would surely be sought out.

2 Will Preston sign a new centre-back?

North End's defence was pretty solid for the first eight matches of the season, but having leaked 11 goals in three matches recently, there are still clearly issues.

The loss of Andrew Hughes to an injury against Leicester and Ipswich showed that Greg Cunningham, for all his experience over the year, perhaps isn't the mobile replacement that is needed, and with Hughes himself in his 30s too, it would make sense if a younger, quicker left-footed centre-back was pursued in January.

3 Will Preston sign a new left wing-back?

Alvaro Fernandez was a real hit on loan from Man United last season as the young Spaniard competed with Robbie Brady for a spot at left wing-back under Lowe.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Preston North End player in 23/24

Lowe chose not to bring one in this summer though, with teenager Kian Best starting the first few matches, winger Liam Millar has also filled in on occasion whilst Brady is also back fit now.

There are issues with all three though - Best still isn't fully ready on the defensive side of things, Brady's peformances haven't been great so far in 2023-24 and Millar is very attack-minded and won't give much in defence.

It could be an area to address for Lowe in January therefore if he has the budget.

4 Layton Stewart - keep or loan out?

Preston signed young striker Layton Stewart from Liverpool in the summer, and it was made very clear that he was a project that needed to be developed.

And with Ched Evans and Emil Riis set to return in the near future to bolster Lowe's options in attack, adding to Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic, January could be a perfect time to seek out a lower league loan for the 21-year-old.

It could give Stewart more confidence scoring goals in League One or Two, and it could see him come back in 2024-25 with a point to prove.