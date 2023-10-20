Highlights Portsmouth's squad has been performing exceptionally well this season and currently sit at the top of the League One table.

Their summer recruitment was successful, bringing in talented players such as Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, and Will Norris.

A few key transfer decisions will need to be made by Portsmouth, such as what to do with Sean Raggett and whether to sell Denver Hume, as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The way that Portsmouth have been playing so far this season, you can't fault their squad at all.

Pompey haven't lost since March, and they currently sit top of the League One table.

Their summer recruitment was excellent, brining in the likes of Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Will Norris. They also did really well to keep hold of talisman Colby Bishop who has already scored eight league goals this season.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

The club looks set for a return to the Championship, but we've seen teams in the past be this strong at the start of the season, and then fall away near the end.

So a bit of movement in the Portsmouth squad could be in order, and these are the four big transfer decisions that we think that Pompey will have to make.

What Portsmouth will do with Sean Raggett

The defender was linked to a move back to his hometown club, Gillingham, in the summer. However, he said to BBC Radio Solent that he was fully focused on playing for Portsmouth.

The deal never materialised, and he remained with the club. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Last season, he was a mainstay at the back. He played 41 games in League One in the 22/23 campaign, but that's massively contrasting to this season.

Out of 12 games, he's only featured in half, with only one of them being a start. In that interview he mentioned his frustration at not playing much.

With the interest shown by Gillingham in the summer, and Raggett's desire to play football, Pompey might be tempted to move him on.

Portsmouth could sell Denver Hume

Like Raggett, Hume is set to leave Portsmouth for free at the end of the season. Hume has featured in almost all of Pompey's league matches, but he's only managed to make the starting XI on four occasions.

The club purchased Hume for a reported £200,000, and were willing to listen to offers for him in the summer. Two League Two sides - Swindon Town and Port Vale - showed reported interest in him, but he remained at Pompey.

Considering the money they paid for him, they'll want some form of return and their last chance to do so could be in January.

How do Portsmouth keep hold of Colby Bishop?

The 26-year-old is currently the second-top scorer in the English third tier, and it's not just a hot-spell for him - this is expected. Bishop racked up 20 goals in the previous league campaign.

It's been claimed that Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson watched him play last season.

With the form he is in currently, there will be Championship clubs, in January, who are short of goals, and he brings that in abundance.

Keeping hold of Bishop will be a real task for Pompey, and at what point do they accept that he may have to leave in return for many large piles of money?

How does John Mousinho keep this squad fresh?

Keeping a squad that's at the top of the league for almost the whole season is a real challenge. We've seen it with Arsenal last year that it can take a massive toll on the squad when you've got teams nipping at your heels all year.

One of the traditional ways to do this is to add some fresh faces into the squad. Their pool of players is very strong, so it's going to be hard to find many players available that are able to create that fresh competition.

They could, however, do it by bringing in some young Premier League loanees. Those clubs will have players who've maybe started well in the Premier League 2, and they'll want to see what they're like when they're put on the traditional EFL proving-ground path.

What better place to send them than to a winning dressing room with bags of experience and talent?