Leicester City have started the season in blistering fashion, winning 11 out of their first 10 games to sit pretty at the top of the Championship.

As many predicted, Enzo Maresca has taken the League by storm and his side show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

But like any top side, there's no room for complacency and the Foxes will need to remain as strong as possible if they're to beat the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United to the title come May.

January could be a vital period as they look to retain their second tier dominance and with that in mind, here are four big transfer decisions facing Leicester in the upcoming window...

1 Will Leicester City sign a new striker?

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are both in fine form this season, and with five goals each in all competitions, the pair have terrorised Championship defenders in the opening ten matches.

But with 36-year-old Vardy hitting his twilight years and Iheanacho being linked with some of Europe's top clubs, like Inter Milan, the Foxes may need a fresh new number nine, who can lead the line for years to come - with the jury still out on summer signing Tom Cannon.

Staying with the Manchester City links that have brought them success through the likes of Maresca and Callum Doyle, the Foxes could look to target 20-year-old striker Liam Delap, who has impressed so far this season for Hull City and the England U-21s.

With the youngster on loan at the MKM Stadium until next summer, Delap could be a long-term solution to any potential outgoings.

2 Should Leicester City sell Wilfred Ndidi?

Wilfred Ndidi has been a key man in the Leicester City midfield since 2017 and was a poignant figure in the Foxes' FA Cup winning campaign in 2021.

But still only 26 years old, the Nigerian international could be shipped for a decent fee and with a potential Premier League campaign to plan for next season, it could be a smart decision to cash in while they still can given he is out of contract next summer.

With in-house replacements such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, and Cesare Casadei all in fine form, the Foxes would have no problem filling the gaps until a replacement is brought in.

3 Which players should Leicester City be looking to sell?

Maresca's side is a mix of young and upcoming talent mixed with experienced older heads that have guided the team to the top of the league.

But as mentioned before, with a potential Premier League campaign to plan for, an influx of transfer fees would be of great use to the Foxes and there are a number of players that seem to be surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium.

With Hermansen looking like a top signing, one of Wales international Danny Ward and Danish keeper Daniel Iversen could be sold by the club for a reasonable fee, with both players failing to impress after the departure of Kasper Schmeichel three transfer windows ago.

4 Who should Leicester City send out on loan?

Such is the high level of the Leicester first team at the moment that plenty of their younger players might not get a look in. As such, sending some of the young guns out for some senior experience would be a smart decision from the board.

The likes of defender Ben Nelson, who featured ten times on-loan at Rochdale last season, and attacking midfielder Wanya Marcal have featured little for the Foxes this season and would likely benefit from game-time in League One and League Two or even abroad.