Highlights Despite a summer of transfer speculation and multiple player departures, Leeds United have managed to maintain a strong defensive record in the Championship.

Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds remains uncertain, with Everton and other Premier League clubs monitoring his progress and Leeds needing to secure him with an improved contract or a lucrative fee.

Illan Meslier has retained his position as Leeds' goalkeeper, but there is the possibility that he may consider a move to the Premier League in the future, with Leeds likely to monitor his development closely.

Leeds United will be hoping for a quieter January window after a summer bombarded with constant transfer speculation.

Daniel Farke will likely be pleased his squad can focus solely on securing results after witnessing a plethora of his first-team players vacate this summer with others touted with moves up until the deadline.

A slow start to proceedings meant Leeds failed to pick up a win in their first three outings, picking up just two points against Cardiff City, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Successive victories against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City prior to the October international break has seen the Whites progress into the play-off conversation.

Boasting the second-best defensive record in the division at that point, a welcomed change after last season's chronic issues at the back, such return has come despite a wealth of top talent departing this summer, many of which on a temporary basis to one of Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente AS Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

A wealth of quality and experience across all areas of the pitch, Leeds have not let it phase them with the likes of new man Joël Piroe stepping up to the plate.

The Yorkshire outfit, however, are unlikely to be out of the woods yet, though, with several of their remaining key players set to attract interest once again come 2024.

Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto's future was one of the most talked about stories in the Championship this summer, with the Italian international seemingly destined for a move away after the player reportedly handed in a transfer request, according to Sky Sports, in the final weeks of the window.

This came after Everton made four bids for the player, including a £25 million fee inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause, with Leeds standing firm in the stance that he is not for sale.

The Toffees, however, have not given up in the hunt for his services, according to Football Insider, with several other top-flight clubs monitoring his progress at Elland Road. For Leeds, it is certainly crucial they get Gnonto tied down to an improved contract to fend off admirers or, at worst, ensure they receive a lucrative fee for one of their main men.

Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has retained his spot in between the sticks despite the arrival of Karl Darlow, featuring in all Championship matches so far this season.

This comes after Leeds valued the French shot-stopper at £40 million in the summer and have since reduced their expectations, instead looking for a fee of around £20-£25 million in January, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old, however, could look to weigh up his options in the new year, particularly if a Premier League return is looking likely.

That being said, he will be aware of last season's performances in the top flight and could look to start fresh elsewhere with the goalkeeper still so early in his career with likely his best days ahead of him - something which the Whites will be monitoring as he looks to continue his development with regular Championship minutes.

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was another talent subject to interest over the course of the window, with Burnley the latest team to try and strike a deal before the deadline, with Leeds rejecting their £20 million bid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

While injuries have played a part in his early season outings, a last-gasp goal along with an assist rescued a point against Cardiff City on the opening weekend, while the Dutch winger is back to his best in the final third.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers before being credited with the assist for Daniel James' opener in the 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Looking to take the Championship by storm, it would not be a surprise to see teams from Europe's top five leagues come searching in January with a new contract, like Gnonto, likely the best solution to ward off other clubs if they remain adamant about keeping hold of their best players.

Joe Gelhardt

Another promising forward, Gelhardt, has found himself on the periphery with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joël Piroe all standing in his way of regular game time.

The 21-year-old, who arrived with rave reviews from Wigan Athletic, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, scoring three times in 18 Championship matches for the Black Cats, while outings at Elland Road have been sporadic.

The England youth international, meanwhile, has started two league games so far this campaign while scoring in the 2-1 EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, but could do with another second-tier loan to build his confidence and experience in front of goal with opportunities in Yorkshire unlikely.