Highlights Ipswich Town have had an exceptional start to their Championship campaign.

The success of Ipswich this season could lead to interest from other clubs in their key players, potentially resulting in transfers during the January window.

The Tractor Boys face important decisions regarding the potential sales of goalkeeper Christian Walton, defender Leif Davis, and striker Freddie Ladapo, as well as the possible loaning out of midfielder Cameron Humphreys.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have adapted seamlessly to the second tier.

Kieran McKenna's side have established themselves as one of the frontrunners for promotion despite only returning to the division this term.

Such has been Ipswich's success this season, their key players could potentially attract attention from elsewhere in the January transfer window, while some of those who have found their game time limited could look to move on.

With that in mind, we looked at four big transfer decisions facing the Tractor Boys.

1 Could Ipswich sell Christian Walton?

Goalkeeper Walton starred for Ipswich last season, keeping an impressive 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions to help his side to promotion from League One.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town this summer, but while he remained at Portman Road, it would be no surprise if other clubs were interested in January.

With the Tractor Boys in a strong position in the table, Walton may be reluctant to depart, but the club would be facing a big decision if Luton or any other side met their asking price.

Walton has been sidelined at the start of the season with a foot injury, and Vaclav Hladky has excelled in his absence, so McKenna certainly has a more than capable replacement already at the club.

2 Could Ipswich Town sell Leif Davis?

Defender Davis has become one of Ipswich's key players since his move from Leeds United last summer.

Davis scored three goals and provided 14 assists from left-wing back last season, and he has remained a threat in the Championship - providing plenty of assists already.

Attacking full-backs have made the move to the Premier League for big money previously, with Djed Spence joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £20 million last summer, so the Tractor Boys could command a significant fee for a player of Davis' ability.

It would be a huge blow for Ipswich to lose Davis, and even if there is interest in his services in January, it seems likely the club would look to keep hold of him as they attempt to secure back-to-back promotions.

3 Could Freddie Ladapo leave Ipswich Town in January?

Striker Ladapo was linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer, with League One side Derby County said to have been interested.

Ladapo enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last term as he netted 21 goals in 53 appearances, but his game time became limited in the second half of the campaign after the arrivals of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead in January.

The pair have remained McKenna's first choice options in the forward areas this season, and Lapado is unlikely to receive many starts over the course of the current campaign.

He has proven to be a useful member of the squad again this season so McKenna would likely want to keep hold of him, but the 30-year-old may be keen to play regularly elsewhere.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

4 Should Ipswich Town loan out Cameron Humphreys?

Opportunities for youngsters have not always been forthcoming at Portman Road in recent years, but midfielder Humphreys is one player who has made his first team breakthrough.

Humphreys scored three goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions last season, but he is yet to feature in the league this campaign, and he has been included in the matchday squad on just one occasion.

With competition for places from the likes of Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo, Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, and Jack Taylor, it is unlikely Humphreys will receive many minutes this season, and a loan spell could be beneficial for his development.

There could be interest in Humphreys from League One and Two, so McKenna is facing a decision on whether to allow him to depart temporarily.