It looks set to be an important campaign for Derby County as they aim to go one better than last season and secure promotion under Paul Warne, but they also face some tough decisions in the transfer market, too.

Derby remain a League One club for their second successive year following a seventh-placed finish under his tenure last season and will be hoping their transfer business this summer can turn their fortunes around.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs during League One final day in 2022/23, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday enough to see them drop out of the top six.

Failure to return to the second tier at the first time of asking has certainly impacted their plans this summer, although despite missing out on the possibility of promotion, things seem to be on the up for Derby, and optimism surrounds the club.

The Rams have seen the likes of Richard Stearman, James Chester, Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, Krystian Bielik, and Jason Knight head for the exit door this summer.

However, they have also been busy with incomings as well, and have signed Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Martyn Waghorn, and Tyrese Fornah - amongst others to strengthen their hand for another promotion push.

With transfers in mind, here, we have taken a look at some key decisions the club will have to make in the upcoming transfer windows.

Does Ryan Nyambe deserve an extension?

Nyambe signed an initial deal until January following his summer release from Wigan Athletic, with the club holding the option to extend that until the summer.

The 25-year-old right-back has already played in five games at right-back or centre-back for the Rams and has plenty of experience in the Championship, so would easily be capable of making the step up should Derby be promoted.

It feels like a no-brainer to extend the contract further, especially when factoring in his age for almost 200 games of second tier experience. They need to make a decision soon as there will almost certainly be other suitors in the second and third tier in January if he is released.

Will Derby keep Max Bird, Louie Sibley, and Eiran Cashin?

The key trio are all out of contract in the summer, meaning Derby have a decision to make on each of their respective futures.

Of course, they would ideally be retained as three players Warne's side would be almost certain of being able to make the step up to the Championship. However, it will all hinge on promotion to extend their contracts, surely.

Especially in the case of Cashin, who has interest from higher up the football pyramid, with Brighton one possible destination and a seriously interested party in capturing his services.

January will be a testing month, as they will want to hang onto their young stars to mount a further promotion push but bids will be hard to turn down when factoring in their deals running down.

Out of contract Derby players?

The three aforementioned are all out of contract along with a host of other players at Pride Park this coming summer.

There are 11 other players, including other key men like captain Conor Hourihane, top scorer Martyn Waghorn, and their longest-serving player Craig Forsyth.

They need to make some big decisions on their futures in the coming months, and much may depend on which league the Rams find themselves in by the end of May.

What's the direction for recruitment next?

A greater question in the long-term is what Derby's approach to the market will be next, as they went down the route of more experienced professionals in the summer of 2022/23, which did not bring about a promotion and filled their squad with players who lacked resale value.

A more mixed approach was put in place this summer, with players such as Tyrese Fornah and Kane Wilson adding youth to the team, but signed alongside experienced quality like Curtis Nelson and Waghorn.

Promotion or not, Derby need to have a more refined strategy to how they will approach recruitment long-term. Sunderland, for example, have employed a sustainable, forward-thinking model and have continued with their progression of that in both of the last two seasons in the second tier.

There are multiple approaches to signing players, but potential over experience may be the best way to go for a club the size and stature of Derby, who are renowned for their development of young players.