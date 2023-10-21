Highlights Coventry City must consider the future of their midfield by finding potential long-term replacements for Liam Kelly, whose contract is expiring.

The club needs to invest in the future of their defense by finding a replacement for 36-year-old Kyle McFadzean, who won't be around much longer.

The expiring contracts of key players like Callum O'Hare and Simon Moore require decisions to be made, as losing them could be a big blow to Coventry City. Additionally, loaning out young players in January could aid their development.

Coventry City have been unable to match the same level of performance this campaign to what they had last season when they reached the play-off final.

However, supporters will take solace in the fact that the Sky Blues had a slow start 12 months ago as well and eventually earned a fifth place finish in the table.

Mark Robins’ side had a busy summer, losing key players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer to Sporting CP and Sheffield United respectively.

The pair were crucial to the team’s fifth place finish, but moved on as part of big-money deals as they sought football at the higher level that they proved they deserved.

What big transfer decisions face Coventry City?

Preparation will already be underway for what Coventry will be planning for the January transfer window, as the club looks to bridge the gap to the leading pack in the Championship table.

Here we look at the big transfer decisions ahead for the second division side…

Liam Kelly upgrade

Kelly has had to step up in midfield a lot again this season, appearing in eight of the team’s opening 11 league fixtures.

The 33-year-old has been a great servant to the club in recent years, playing a significant role in helping the Sky Blues establish themselves back in the Championship.

But the Scot is no longer at his best and his contract is expiring in the summer, so Coventry will need to be considering the future of their midfield.

While it is too soon to consider getting rid of him entirely, Robins should be weighing up his options for potential long-term replacements for the midfielder.

Kyle McFadzean replacement

McFadzean holds a similar position in the squad to Kelly, at the age of 36.

The defender has started each league game so far this season, continuing to perform well.

However, Coventry need to be thinking about the future of the team’s defence.

The Scot won’t be around for too much longer, so some investment into the future of the backline could be key to the overall health of the squad in the long-run.

Expiring contracts

There are other players with expiring contracts in the Coventry squad that are of great significance.

Callum O’Hare’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, so a decision will need to be made over his future soon as he continues his recovery to full fitness.

The midfielder is a key talent that could be crucial to a promotion push once he’s back playing regularly, so losing him as a free agent would be a big blow to the club.

Similarly, Simon Moore’s contract ends in 2024, so a decision will need to be made on whether now is the time to let the 33-year-old go.

Loan calls

Coventry have a number of young players emerging from the youth academy at the moment.

It is an exciting time for these players, who are inches away from establishing themselves as members of a senior team.

But some just aren’t quite ready yet for Robins’ side, and could use a loan out in January to gain some experience.

Coventry should make a decision on the futures of Kai Andrews, Evan Aisoweieren, Bradley Stretton and Marco Rus in January, as temporary exits could aid their development.