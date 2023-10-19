Highlights Watford face a transfer dilemma regarding Daniel Bachmann's role as the club's number one goalkeeper due to his struggles with distribution and playing out from the back.

Watford have had a difficult start to the season under new boss Valerien Ismael.

The club are currently hovering above the relegation stage at this early stage of the season, and although they should arguably have more points on the board after their early performances, some of their showings in recent weeks have been concerning.

The hope will be that by the time the January transfer window arrives, the ship will have been steadied and be moving in the right direction. However, it does offer the opportunity to right any wrongs they feel were made in the summer market, be it regarding arrivals or departures.

With that in mind, below, we've discussed three transfer decisions facing the Hornets at present ahead of the January transfer window.

Should Daniel Bachmann remain the club's number one?

It may seem strange that this is a question at all given that he signed a new five-year contract in the summer and was made club captain, but we believe it is a transfer dilemma facing Watford moving forwards.

Indeed, that is whether or not to keep Daniel Bachmann as the club's number one, or look for a replacement.

With Valerien Ismael wanting a keeper capable of playing out from the back, eyebrows were raised when the new deal above was signed, and since, those raised eyebrows have been justified.

Indeed, whilst Bachmann is a very solid shot stopper at times, his struggles with distribution and the ball at his feet are there for all to see.

If Ismael is committed to playing out from the back, it may be Watford have to consider other options from January onwards if Bachmann does not show an improvement in this area.

Should Watford cash in on Rhys Healey?

Another transfer decision facing Watford when the January transfer window arrives, if nothing changes, is deciding on the future of Rhys Healey.

Healey signed for the Hornets in the summer, but has so far seen very little action at Vicarage Road, even when the club were desperate for a striker.

This is the case despite Healey having arrived at the club with a decent goalscoring record in France at his previous club.

The 28-year-old does not appear a big part of Valerien Ismael's plans, and as such, could potentially be loaned out or even sold during the next window.

Healey is only contracted until 2025, so if he isn't going to feature at Watford this season, the club may as well look to move him on.

Should Jeremy Ngakia be offered a new contract?

Another interesting decision to be made by Watford by the January window is on the future of another player, Jeremy Ngakia.

Whilst Ngakia has featured plenty this season, his contract does expire in 2024, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team come the transfer window.

With Ryan Andrews coming through in the same position, Ngakia looks to have very strong competition at the club and this certainly complicates any decision on a new contract for both the club and the player himself.

We may not get a final decision on Ngakia's future until the end of the season, but given he can sign that pre-contract elsewhere in January, it ought to be something Watford look to resolve shortly.