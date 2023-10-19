Highlights Stoke City may need to sign another centre forward in the January transfer window to address their goal-scoring issues.

The club has the opportunity to cash in on some of their out-of-contract players, but they must decide whether to keep them for the remainder of the season or sell them for funds.

After a significant investment in the summer, Stoke City will need to consider the financial risk of making further signings in January, especially given their current struggles.

The January transfer window certainly looks as though it will be an interesting one for those of a Stoke City persuasion.

After a busy spell in the market over the summer, the Potters will have been hoping they had put together a squad that is finally capable of helping them mount a push for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, things are yet to work out in that way, with Alex Neil's side currently sitting 21st in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, it could be a key period for the club when the window reopens at the turn of the year, as they look to put the foundations in place to turn things around going forward.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at three big decisions that Stoke City will have to make come the January transfer window, right here.

Will Stoke City sign a centre forward?

Stoke did strengthen their attacking options in the summer with the likes of Wesley, Ryan Mmaee and Sead Haksabanovic, but goals have still been a problem for the Potters.

So far this season, only the three sides who currently occupy the relegation zone have scored fewer goals in the Championship than Stoke (11), and between them, the Potters' out and out striker options have scored just twice this season, with one of those goals coming from 18-year-old academy graduate Nathan Lowe.

Given the need for someone to lead the line effectively, Stoke may need to decide whether or not they want to pursue another centre forward in January or back the ones they will likely have invested some considerable funds in over the summer.

Do Stoke cash in on some of their out of contract players?

As things stand, there are a number of Stoke players who have been at the club for some time, who are now entering the final years of their contracts with the Potters.

Those include Jordan Thompson, Tyrese Campbell, Jack Bonham and Dwight Gayle, with January now potentially set to be the club's final chance to cash in on those individuals, and receive some potentially useful funds for them.

Given those players have previously made some important contributions to Stoke, they may have to decide whether to keep them until the summer in the hope they can benefit the club for the remainder of the season - but risk losing them for free in the summer - or trying to sell them on in January, to raise some potentially useful funds for the club.

Can Stoke invest like they did in the summer?

The summer transfer window was an eventful for Stoke, with a total of 19 new players being added to the club's squad.

Of those signings, the Potters paid fees to secure the permanent services of ten of those players, meaning they don't look to have been shy when it came to putting their money where their mouth is.

Having put that sort of investment in over the summer, only to get this sort of underwhelming return on the pitch with these recent struggles, the Potters may need to consider whether that is the way they want to go again in January, especially given the financial risk that may come with it when considering their current position.