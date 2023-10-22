Highlights QPR faces tough decisions in the transfer market after a disappointing 20th place finish last season. They need stability and new signings to survive.

The club used to be big spenders but now struggles to retain its best players. Many key players have left, leaving major holes in the squad.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are key players who may be sold to raise funds. QPR needs to decide whether to place faith in young striker Sinclair Armstrong or sign another forward. January may see investments to improve the team's chances of avoiding relegation.

It looks set to be an important campaign for QPR as they aim to forget last season and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth, but they also face some tough decisions in the transfer market, too.

Their season last year collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers prior to the World Cup.

It looks set to be a campaign of consolidation or the club in the second tier, with Ainsworth's side in need of some stability following a tough season last time out. The 50-year-old will hope that signings such as Jack Colback, Morgan Fox, Asmir Begovic, and the recent arrival of Reggie Cannon provide them with enough to survive once again.

The West Londoners have had to be creative this summer due to a lack of funds but that's not always been the case. In fact, they used to be among the division's biggest spenders. Now, they are a team that struggle to retain their best players.

However, changes have been aplenty in West London, with many key players leaving the club in the summer, causing panic amongst the fanbase.

Major holes have been left in the squad following the departures of QPR's captain, Stefan Johansen, alongside Rob Dickie, Luke Amos, Chris Martin, Olamide Shodipo, first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, and more.

Here, we take a look at some key transfer decisions the club will have to make in the upcoming transfer windows.

1 Will QPR sell Ilias Chair and Chris Willock?

Chair scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last term and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the 2022 World Cup. His recent displays has led to speculation surrounding his future, with Leicester City linked in the summer window.

The Moroccan stayed put, though, to the surprise of many, and is under contract at Loftus Road until summer 2025. The club also hold the option to extend that by an extra year. That gives them a layer of protection but does not solve the issue completely for them in future windows. Chair feels like the most obvious big-money sale to come in either January or next summer.

Similarly, Willock remained in West London but is out of contract next summer. Thus, the club don't hold as much power and may be minded to sell him. Willock scored or assisted eight goals in 28 games last season, and can be a creative spark at his best but has struggled for minutes under the current boss.

However, he and Chair both aren't ideal fits to Ainsworth's more direct and physical style of play, and could be moved on whilst there is time to make money on the pair this summer. Their quality would need replacing but could see a retooling of the attack, should QPR choose to take somewhat of a risk and sell them both, or even just one of their star players.

2 Will QPR sign a new striker?

Defensively, QPR have been mostly fairly sound, but the goals haven't flowed thus far. Lyndon Dykes is the main man up top, but their only other centre-forward option is young Sinclair Armstrong.

2023/24 looks set to be a breakthrough season for the 20-year-old.

Prior to this term, the Irish forward hadn't scored a single goal for the club. He's broken that duck already and has done brilliantly to step into that lone striker role - offering pace and power up front in Dykes' absence.

Neither are going to score bucketloads this season, even if Armstrong is on the trajectory to develop further and become an established player. QPR need to decide if they wish to sign another striking option or place their faith in him continuing on his steep development curve at present.

Ainsworth may be happy to take stock and keep persisting with what he's got, but if Chair or Willock leave, another forward or two would not go amiss to help survive the drop and improve upon their currently perilous position.

3 Will there be any January investment?

The conundrum of recruitment in general is a difficult one to handle. QPR have signed a lot of players lately, and cohesiveness can take you far, but they also know that they are living dangerously at present, and a few injuries could see them fall into greater trouble.

Particularly, they have seen what a bit of experience and leadership can bring. Steve Cook and Asmir Begovic have been two of their better performing players and provide that in spades. Colback has also helped in that regard as well, albeit to less of an extent.

The January window could, and perhaps should, see a sprinkling of some loan quality in the final third; but also perhaps one or two more players up for a relegation battle, which is what they are likely to be embroiled in for much of this campaign.

Their squad still looks a little thin but is the money there to change that in January?