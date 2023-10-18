Highlights Plymouth Argyle faces a goalkeeper dilemma with Conor Hazard excelling and Michael Cooper returning from injury, leaving Steven Schumacher with a tough decision.

The team might consider adding another defender due to Lewis Gibson's injury and concerns about the depth and quality of their current defensive options.

Despite signing Mustapha Bundu, there may still be a possibility of Plymouth Argyle renewing their interest in Josh Coburn, who has impressed in his limited playing time.

Plymouth Argyle were as busy as ever in the summer transfer window.

Fresh off of their title-winning season in League One, the Devonshire club weren’t about to rest on their laurels.

Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba, who starred on loan last term, were amongst the signings to be made by Steven Schumacher with that pair being brought in on a permanent basis from Swansea City and Norwich City respectively.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

What questions could arise for Plymouth Argyle when the January window rolls around?

Will Steven Schumacher let a goalkeeper go?

Mikel Arteta signing David Raya to rival Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal has sparked a lot of discussion in the footballing community.

Whilst it isn’t on the same scale, Plymouth Argyle have a similar dilemma with Conor Hazard excelling since joining from Celtic and Michael Cooper soon to be back in action following his cruciate ligament rupture.

Callum Burton was the man to step in for Cooper last season when the academy product was sidelined and he did an excellent job in helping the Pilgrims get over the line. Not only is he deserving of first-team football but could Schumacher struggle to keep the aforementioned duo happy.

Hazard and Cooper are both top-quality goalkeepers and whoever is made to watch on from the sidelines will feel hard done by.

Selling Burton and using teenager Zak Baker as the third-choice makes plenty of sense for all parties but then the Hazard vs Cooper debacle isn’t solved.

The latter was subject to transfer rumours prior to his injury with the Green Army seeing Hazard’s permanent signing from the SPFL champions as preparation for Cooper’s eventual departure.

It will be fascinating to see how this saga plays out throughout January and then onwards into the summer.

Could Plymouth Argyle add another defender?

Nigel Lonwijk was one of a few loanees who were quick to endear themselves to the Home Park faithful last term.

The Dutchman has not returned to the club and instead, Lewis Gibson and Julio Pleguezuelo were signed on permanent deals.

This double act have looked strong along with Dan Scarr but Gibson has missed three games and counting with injury. On top of that, Brendan Galloway’s regular injury troubles show no sign of letting up and Macauley Gillesphey may not be of the calibre of his fellow defenders.

This begs the question as to whether Schumacher could utilise the loan market once again and bring in another body who can play in either a four-at-the-back or five-at-the-back system.

Is it worth renewing interest in Josh Coburn?

Finally now to the attacking third and Argyle’s interest in Josh Coburn went right down to the wire.

It seemed that a loan move for the Middlesbrough man was all but confirmed only for the club to go in a different direction and bring in Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu.

He has looked bright in the brief cameos he has made thus far and Schumacher himself is singing the striker’s praises.

When speaking to Plymouth Live, the manager as said the following.

“He's a great lad and has settled right into the group.”

"He has shown the quality that we saw, briefly. I didn't watch hundreds of his games, it was quite a short deadline to try to make our decision on him.

"I think the players have been impressed with how he has trained. He shows real good quality and composure when he's on the ball.”

Bundu is sure to receive more and more playing time given just how congested the Championship calendar can be, but maybe Coburn could be brought in in January also.

The 20-year-old has started five of the 11 league games to date and even scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road, so he may no longer be interested in a move to Devon.

Given the form of Ryan Hardie, there aren’t the assurances there anymore that he will get more playing time in green than in red and white but it could still be an option that Schumacher and co explore in the next couple of months.