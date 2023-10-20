Highlights Michael Appleton has made a positive start as the new manager of Charlton Athletic.

The club will face tough transfer decisions in January, including potentially selling Miles Leaburn and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Midfielder Conor McGrandles has struggled with injuries but Appleton believes there is more to come from him and his future at the club depends on his fitness and form.

A new era is underway at Charlton Athletic following the appointment of Michael Appleton as manager.

Optimism was high at The Valley heading into the season after the Addicks made a host of impressive signings, but Dean Holden was sacked in late August after a poor start to the campaign.

Former Lincoln City and Blackpool manager Appleton was named as Holden's replacement, and the 47-year-old has made a positive start to his reign.

While Appleton's immediate focus will be to continue to lead his side up the League One table, his attention will soon turn to the January transfer window.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the big transfer decisions that could be facing Appleton.

1 Miles Leaburn

Striker Leaburn enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at The Valley last term, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 40 appearances.

Leaburn missed the start of the new campaign through injury, but he has certainly underlined his importance to the team since his return, scoring five goals and registering one assist in eight games, and it is no surprise the Addicks' upturn in form has coincided with the 19-year-old's comeback.

Aston Villa were said to be among a number of Premier League clubs weighing up a move for Leaburn this summer, but while he remained at Charlton, he could attract interest once again in January if he maintains his form.

Appleton will be desperate to keep hold of Leaburn, but should the Addicks receive a significant offer, it could be tough for them to turn it down.

2 Corey Blackett-Taylor

Another player Charlton will be keen to retain in January is winger Blackett-Taylor.

Blackett-Taylor has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances so far.

The 26-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed, and journalist Darren Witcoop claims that he is on the radar of Championship sides, with Swansea City and Hull City sending scouts to watch him action in recent weeks.

Blackett-Taylor's contract at The Valley expires at the end of the season, and unless he puts pen-to-paper on an extension, the Addicks will have to decide whether to cash in on him in January or risk losing him for free in the summer.

3 Conor McGrandles

It has been a frustrating time for midfielder McGrandles since his arrival at Charlton from Lincoln last summer.

After making just 12 appearances in the first half of the season, McGrandles joined Cambridge United on loan in January, and he helped the U's to League One survival during his temporary spell at the Abbey Stadium.

McGrandles has struggled with injury since his return to The Valley this summer, with his only appearance coming in the EFL Cup in early August.

The 28-year-old worked with Appleton during his time in charge of Lincoln, and Appleton says there is plenty more to come from him.

When asked if McGrandles has a big role to play for the Addicks, Appleton told the South London Press: "That will be down to Conor.

"He’s got to get himself fit, first and foremost.

"Then it will be down to him. His form and the way he played for me in my final season at Lincoln was good.

"The previous season, he was an almost ever-present in the team that got to the play-off final.

"I’m used to seeing Conor play at a level which is probably very different to the one Charlton fans have seen. There is miles more to come from Conor.

"It’s alright me saying it, but he’s got to come in and find a way of doing that."

If McGrandles cannot force his way back into the team, he may be allowed to depart once again in January.