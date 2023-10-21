Highlights Southampton's mixed start to the season has left them with important decisions to make in the upcoming transfer window.

Che Adams' struggle for form and impending contract expiration put Southampton in a position to potentially cash in on him.

Southampton is keeping a close eye on Sunderland's Patrick Roberts, who could be a valuable addition to their attacking options.

Southampton have had a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign, and they have some big decisions to make in the next transfer window.

Russell Martin took over as the Saints boss in the summer, and probably hasn’t had the start to the campaign he was wishing for. His side currently sit 10th in the Championship table after picking up five wins from their first 11 league games.

Three games unbeaten before the international break could be a sign of things to come for Martin’s men, but ultimately their quest for promotion will be a tough one.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Southampton have a couple of huge decisions to make. Che Adams is struggling for form at the moment, so it could be time for the Saints to cash in.

Meanwhile, a summer target from Sunderland remains to be monitored.

Should the Saints cash in on Che Adams?

The Scottish international kicked off the campaign with three goals in three, and many believed that he’d enjoy another goal scoring campaign.

However, recently that has not been the case with the forward failing to score for almost two months.

His place in the starting eleven hasn’t been guaranteed this season, and his game time could be about to decrease further.

Summer signing Ross Stewart is set to return from injury and finally make his Southampton debut, meaning Adams will have to work harder to keep his spot. Stewart’s prolific nature could be favoured by Russell Martin as rhe Saints look to climb the table.

Adams’ contract expires at the end of the season, so Southampton will have to act quickly before they lose their man on a free transfer. A three-year contract has been placed in front of the forward, but it is yet to be signed.

The 27-year-old received interest from a number of Premier League clubs in the summer with Everton leading the way, so The Saints will be forced to make a big decision if this interest returns in January.

On the other hand, The Saints could be looking to bolster their attacking options, as they remain interested in one of their summer targets.

Should Southampton take a punt on Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts?

The 26-year-old was a target of Southampton’s in the summer, and The Saints are reportedly among the clubs still watching him closely. Roberts’ Sunderland contract expires in the summer and Southampton will undoubtedly be eyeing up an offer after failing with their £4.5 million bid on deadline day.

Roberts has appeared in nine of Sunderland’s eleven Championship games this season with the club occupying fourth place in the table. He has failed to get any goal contributions so far this campaign but remains a popular figure with the Black Cats.

With the right-midfielder set to be a free agent in the summer, it would make a lot of sense for Southampton to keep a keen eye on him, especially if the club remain in the Championship next season.

However, Sunderland have offered their man a new contract, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Roberts puts pen to paper.