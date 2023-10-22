Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new manager, Danny Rohl, will be looking to turn their disappointing season around and climb off the foot of the Championship table.

Rohl may consider making changes to the goalkeeping department to improve their defensive record and chances of survival.

The forward line is an area of concern for Sheffield Wednesday, who are the lowest-scoring team in the league, and Rohl may target a striker in the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday will get the Danny Rohl era underway this weekend when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Rohl was appointed Wednesday’s new manager last weekend after the club decided to sack Xisco Munoz after their 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Rohl will hope the weeks’ worth of training will help him get to know his new side as they look to climb off the foot of the Championship table.

These Wednesday players will know they need to step up and perform, as their season has been a huge disappointment so far. Furthermore, they will be keen to impress their new manager, as the January transfer window isn’t that far away, and no doubt Rohl will have his eyes on a few changes.

So, with that said, we have looked at two big transfer decisions facing Sheffield Wednesday…

Could Sheffield Wednesday sign a new goalkeeper?

As mentioned, it has been a dire season for the Owls so far in this campaign, so they will hope the appointment of a new manager can bring a new sense of optimism to the club.

Rohl’s first task will be to get a tune out of the current crop of players at the club, but the German will hope there are finances available in January that would allow him to make changes to this squad.

As whenever a new manager comes into a club, every place is up for grabs, and it is likely that Rohl is going to want to make changes of his own.

One area he could possibly look at is in the goalkeeping department, as Devis Vasquez or Cameron Dawson have done enough to suggest they can stop Sheffield Wednesday conceding goals.

It is not solely down to them that the Owls keep conceding goals, as it is a team effort. But Wednesday have yet to keep a clean sheet, and with them not scoring goals, it is a recipe for them to not improve and be relegated come the end of the season.

So, this could be an area Rohl looks at and decides to change, as he knows if they improve in defence and in goal, it will give them a better chance of surviving in the Championship.

Could Sheffield Wednesday target a striker in January?

As previously mentioned, Rohl may want to use the upcoming January transfer window as a chance to make some changes to the squad he has inherited.

One area of the squad that is crying out for new additions is the forward line, as Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in that area all season.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the Championship this season, as they’ve only netted five goals.

That is a number that is destined for relegation, and Rohl will know that if that doesn’t improve in the next few weeks, he will need fresh faces to make a change.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Lee Gregory has played in all the games this season, but he has struggled to take his form from League One into this season, with him only having one goal to his name. While Michael Smith has only one goal, but he wasn’t given much of a chance under Munoz.

While players such as Malik Wilks, Ashley Fletcher, and Callum Paterson have yet to get off the mark and look to be playing without confidence.

Wednesday need to start winning games of football, and that will only happen if they start improving in front of goal, so a new striker coming in January may be an option Rohl has to look at in the next transfer window.