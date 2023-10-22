Highlights Reading FC's off-field issues and neglectful ownership continue to hamper their performance on the football pitch.

The club faces a difficult decision regarding whether to sell their high-profile players in January to avoid losing them for free in the summer.

Reading may consider bringing in more experienced players in January to add leadership and experience to their young squad, depending on the state of the club and potential ownership changes.

Reading FC’s off-field issues are once again affecting their performances on the football pitch.

The Royals ended their 10-year stay in England’s second tier last season, as they were relegated to League One.

However, their last couple of seasons have seen them finish around the bottom end of the table, but last season was a season too many as off-field financial issues hampered any chances of survival.

The club is now in the bottom three in League One, and while it is a new team with a new manager, the club is still suffering because of neglectful ownership, as they receive point deductions.

Of course, Reading’s main concern is to sort out the ownership, as William Storey is keen to buy the club from Dai Yongee.

But, while the wait goes on for a resolution over a new ownership, here we have looked at two big transfer decisions facing Reading FC...

Could Reading FC sell their high-profile players in January?

The club saw a lot of their better players leave in the summer, not because they were sold but because their contracts had come to an end and their relegation meant they wanted to leave.

But not all of Reading’s best players left the club; they still have some on their books that no doubt top-end League One sides or Championship clubs would be keen on signing.

Reading FC find themselves in a difficult situation though, as these players are in the final year of their contracts at the club, and that means unless they are sold in January, they will leave for nothing in the summer.

Now, of course, Reading are not going to be able to ask for loads of money for these players, but unless new contracts are agreed beforehand, they have tough decisions to make.

The Royals are not going to want to see another set of players leave the club on a free transfer in the summer; as many as 12 could leave.

So, they have a decision to make about whether to sell them in January, should there be suitable offers, or allow them to carry on in the hope of new contracts being agreed.

A lot of this will come down to ownership, as if Reading carry on under Yongge, there isn’t going to be much concern for which players are running out of contract.

Could Reading FC bring in more experienced players in January?

As with potential departures, a lot of what Reading could do in the market in terms of incomings will depend on what state the club is in.

Under this ownership, it is unlikely they are going to be doing much differently in January than they did in the summer.

However, if things change and there is a new owner in town, he could be looking to back Ruben Selles in the market.

So, when you look at the Reading team, it is a very unexperienced, young squad, with many of their players either being signed or coming through their academy.

Therefore, it could be said that Reading may look to add a bit more experience to their team in January, especially if they are still sitting near the bottom end of the League One table.

It is pleasing to be so young and refreshing, but an EFL campaign is very long, and no matter what team you are, it is always nice to have that bit of leadership and experience in the dressing room.

It could be said the Royals are lacking that in the main part, and it may be something Selles looks at in January if the circumstances allow it to happen.