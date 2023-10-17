Highlights Wayne Rooney will take charge of Birmingham City for the first time this weekend, giving him a chance to assess his new squad.

Birmingham City will get the Wayne Rooney era underway this weekend when they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

Rooney was brought into the club last week as John Eustace’s replacement, so he has had time over the international break to get to know his new squad.

These players will be keen to impress their new manager, especially as the January transfer window is not a million miles away, and no doubt Rooney will have an eye on any changes he wishes to make.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at two big transfer decisions facing Birmingham City…

Should Birmingham City replace John Ruddy with Jack Butland?

A story that has developed recently is that Birmingham have been linked with a move for Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Butland only joined the Scottish Premiership side in the summer after leaving Crystal Palace once his contract had expired.

He was brought to the club by Mick Beale, but he has now left, and therefore, it has been stated that Butland is weighing up his future.

Therefore, it is being reported that Birmingham could look to Butland as Rooney eyes potential new signings. However, the Blues already have a well-equipped goalkeeper in their ranks in the form of John Ruddy, and it is a question of whether the club is ready to replace him with a new signing.

The 36-year-old has been a regular for the club since arriving last summer, and were he to be replaced by a new goalkeeper in January, it could see Ruddy’s time at the club come to an end.

Ruddy is getting older, and he is likely going to want to keep playing, so should he lose his place, he will likely push for a move, and it is a question of whether Birmingham see it as essential to change the keeper in January or to wait until the summer and assess their options from there.

Ruddy is out of contract in the summer, so a decision could be made easier once the season is over.

Should Birmingham City sell Scott Hogan before his contract expires?

As with a few of Birmingham’s players in their current squad, striker Scott Hogan is now in the final year of his contract at the club.

Hogan has been with the Blues since 2020, as he made the surprise move from arch-rivals Aston Villa.

Since joining the club, the 31-year-old has struggled to be prolific in front of goal, but he has netted 10 goals in the league in each of the last two seasons.

However, Rooney will no doubt want more than that from his striker, and with it being reported that the new manager could have funds available in January, he could look to add to his strike force.

Therefore, it could leave Hogan in a very difficult position as he nears the end of his contract, and it may mean the club does not wish to extend his stay.

But also on Birmingham’s side, they will need to make a decision fairly soon about Hogan, as he will go into January able to talk to international clubs. So, they may have to decide whether to keep him beyond the transfer window and run his contract down or sell him for any type of fee while they can.

His potential departure may rest on whether Birmingham can bring in any new strikers in the January transfer window.