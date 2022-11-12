Expiring contracts, loans made permanent: The Millwall transfer dilemmas Rowett is likely to face in January

Millwall have had a promising first portion of the season as we prepare for the World Cup break.

The Lions have had their ups and downs with inconsistent form keeping them from being capable of competing right at the top of the Championship table.

Gary Rowett will be hoping to use the four week break in play to help improve his squad and return injured players to training.

It will be a huge challenge for the Millwall boss to get through this period as it is such an unusual circumstance to have mid-season.

Fortunately, his side does return early for a fixture with Sunderland on 3 December which may prove beneficial for maintaining full match fitness.

But the club will also be preparing for the upcoming January transfer window, which now looms large in everyone’s minds with no football to account for.

Here are two transfer dilemmas Rowett is likely to face in January.

Expiring contracts

There are some key players in the Millwall team who have a contract that expires in the summer.

The likes of Jake Cooper, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson, Scott Malone and Danny McNamara all have deals that only run until 2023.

This is something that Millwall will need to get on top of, as all of these players have proven an important and valuable member of the squad this season.

In particular, the likes of Cooper and McNamara have been pivotal at the back, playing 19 and 15 games respectively in the league.

Quiz: What club did Millwall sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Zian Flemming AZ Alkmaar Emmen VVV-Venlo Fortuna Sittard

Loan deals made permanent

A couple of key players have also arrived from the club’s summer business, such as Charlie Cresswell and Callum Styles.

The pair have played 13 and 12 times respectively and could be of use to the club in the long-term.

While Cresswell may prove an ambitious permanent transfer target, Styles is someone that could be incredibly useful for the club to retain beyond this season.

Jamie Shackleton has also arrived from Leeds United and shown what he is capable of at Millwall.

Extending their stay beyond this season should be a target, even if it would mean only taking them on for another year on top of their pre-existing loan agreement.