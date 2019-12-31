Expert reveals one key reason why Hull City may sell star duo in January transfer window

Hull City’s hopes of keeping Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki could hinge on their form over the coming weeks, according to Peter Swan.

The Hull Live columnist was running the rule over the Tigers’ January transfer hopes as he discussed the prospect of keeping their star men.

Bowen has been heavily linked with a move away from Hull City with the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United all previously credited with an interest.

As for Grosicki, the Poland international is out of contract next summer meaning that the January window could be the last opportunity for Grant McCann’s side to recoup a fee for the 31-year-old.

Any hopes of pushing for the play-offs will likely depend on the duo, and according to Swan, the Tigers may have to assess their hopes of promotion in the coming weeks in order to decide the fate of the pair.

Writing for Hull Live, Swan said: “January will largely dictate what direction the club is going in. What Grant McCann will be allowed to spend and who he keeps hold of will be key factors in whether the Tigers’ play-off chances are still realistic in a month’s time.

“If the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki are kept at the end of this window and are further added to by a few big name arrivals, then City can really charge towards the play-off places in the second half of this season.

“I’d like to think that the owners and the coaching staff have one eye on reaching the Premier League come May. McCann has shown that he deserves to be backed to give City a chance of returning to the top-flight.

“My main concern is if form drops off next month or if they show a lack of intent in the transfer market, come the end of the month, they may be tempted to cash in and sell star asset Bowen.

“Realistically, he would warrant a sum of around £20 million and if that fee is offered to the club’s owners, it may be hard to ignore.

“If City are struggling to keep in touch with the top six by the end of January, they may take the escape route and cash in. However, doing so would emphasise that the club do not have any real intent of a promotion chase.”

The verdict

It could be a busy January transfer window for Hull City.

Interest in two of their star players has the potential to make or break their season, meaning that the hierarchy face a difficult decision as they decide what to do with the duo.

If the Tigers are serious about pushing for promotion, it’s likely that they’ll need to keep both players.