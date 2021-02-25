Experienced striker opens up on failed Cardiff City transfer in January window

MK Dons striker Cameron Jerome has revealed that he had the chance to re-join Cardiff City in the January transfer window, but the move failed late on.

After a few years in Turkey, the 34-year-old returned to England earlier in the campaign to play for former teammate Russell Martin for the League One side. And, Jerome has done very well in the third tier, hitting ten goals in 25 games.

So much so, he confirmed to the EFL Podcast that the Bluebirds had made a move to sign him in the previous window, and he was very keen on the switch, but the lack of time for MK Dons to find a replacement meant the transfer didn’t happen.

“I had one or two teams in higher up divisions (contact me). I was waiting for those things to materialise, if they were going to, I wasn’t quite sure.

“It got to the later stages of the window where something did happen but I think it was too late for the club to find a replacement. It was disheartening for me because it was somewhere I wanted to go. It was Cardiff.”

The Welsh side are flying high in the Championship right now, with Mick McCarthy guiding the team to sixth in the table.

The verdict

Jerome has been superb for MK Dons, and his performances have probably surprised a few as he may have been written off coming from Turkish football.

Clearly, Cardiff were impressed though, and it’s a shame for Jerome that he didn’t get the chance to return to the club and play at a higher level.

However, he has been very professional about things, and it will be interesting to see what offers come his way in the summer.

