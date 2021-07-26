Experienced Stoke City poised to complete transfer away

Sam Vokes is set to leave Stoke City with Wycombe Wanderers closing in on a deal for the striker.

The target man really struggled to make an impact under Michael O’Neill last season, as he failed to find the net in 30 league games for the Potters, although many of those appearances came from the bench.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the boss favours different options up top, so a move has been on the cards for Vokes this summer.

And, Football Insider have revealed that it’s Gareth Ainsworth’s side who are set to win the race for the 31-year-old. They state that a move is now close and it will be a very welcome addition for the Chairboys who are preparing for life back in League One.

Bringing in a physical striker would’ve been a priority for Wycombe after Uche Ikpeazu completed a move to Middlesbrough earlier in the window.

Whilst this is expected to be a loan move, the reality is that Vokes has already played his last game for the club as his current deal has less than 12 months to run.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense for all parties. Firstly, it’s clear that Vokes has no future at Stoke as his performances haven’t been good enough for a team that want to be pushing for a play-off place.

So, he needed to leave in that sense and Wycombe will give the former Wales international the regular minutes that he will surely be desperate for.

As well as that, his qualities should suit the style of play that Ainsworth goes with, so this is a deal that could work out for the League One outfit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.