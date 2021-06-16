Experienced Stoke City man attracting surprise transfer interest

Stoke City’s Sam Vokes is a loan target for Shrewsbury Town in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has endured a pretty disastrous time with the Potters, which includes failing to score in 30 league games last season. Therefore, Michael O’Neill is ready to shift the target man on in the summer.

And, Football Insider have revealed that Shrewsbury are plotting a move for the ex-Wolves man.

Bringing in a new number nine is a priority for Steve Cotterill as his side prepare for life in League One, with scoring goals a major problem for the team in the previous campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the update states that a loan move is the only realistic option to get this deal done and that could mean Vokes has played his last game for Stoke.

That’s because the Welsh international is entering the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium and it’s inevitable that he will be let go next summer.

A loan to Shrewsbury would see Stoke continue to pick up a percentage of Vokes’ salary for the next year.

22 facts about Stoke City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always worn red and white striped shirts? True False

The verdict

This would be a surprising move because it’s not that long ago that Vokes was considered to be a good Championship striker.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that he has struggled for a long time, and he is clearly not going to get regular minutes at Stoke, so a move this summer would suit all parties.

Shrewsbury would be able to give the striker game time and he should be a very useful asset for them in League One, so this could work out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.