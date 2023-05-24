The Russell Martin era is almost upon us at Southampton as the Saints have reportedly agreed compensation with Swansea City to bring the former Scotland international defender to St Mary's Stadium.

Ruben Selles' departure this summer has already been confirmed, meaning it will only be a matter of time until Martin takes the hotseat, and he's got a job on his hands to construct a squad capable of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following this season's relegation.

One decision that probably won't be made by Martin is which Southampton players will stay or go when their contracts expire this summer - that will be done by higher powers at the club and Theo Walcott is an individual whose future needs sorting.

What is Theo Walcott's situation at Southampton?

Having departed the club at the age of 16 for Arsenal, Walcott returned to St Mary's Stadium in 2020 on loan from Everton with his game-time at Goodison Park diminishing.

Despite scoring just three times in 22 appearances in his loan stint, the Saints still signed him on a permanent basis on a free transfer, with Walcott penning a two-year contract.

Walcott's game-time was incredibly sporadic under Ralph Hasenhuttl in 2021-22, playing just 12 times in all competitions and having barely featured in the first half of 2022-23, it has been a surprise to see him utilised more often under both Nathan Jones and then Ruben Selles.

It has been Selles that Walcott has enjoyed a real resurgence under, starting 11 matches for the Spaniard both out wide and up-front with goals scored against both Tottenham Hotspur and former club Arsenal.

His contract though does expire this summer and that leaves the hierarchy with a decision to make - but they should let Walcott stay for one more season.

Why Theo Walcott should be given a new contract at Southampton

12 months ago, the decision would probably have been already been made to cut ties with Walcott when his contract expired in the summer of 2023 due to his lack of game-time, but things can change in a relatively short space of time in football.

Southampton made some expensive signings in January with Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana arriving, but neither made more of an impact than Walcott in his mini-renaissance.

He netted from close range against Spurs and against Arsenal, it looked like the Walcott of old came out as he used the electric pace he still possesses at times to cut across Gabriel and finish past Aaron Ramsdale expertly.

That kind of ability would be desired in the Championship for Southampton, and you'd think if he can still do it at times at Premier League level then he would be a real asset in the league below.

On a fresh one-year deal and providing he takes a bit of a wage cut from what he's currently on as he's not likely to get it elsewhere, Walcott returning for 2023-24 would be shrewd business for the Saints and if youngsters such as Dom Ballard and Kamari Doyle are going to be around the squad, who better to learn from than Walcott himself.