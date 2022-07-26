Experienced Sheffield Wednesday player offers verdict on the Owls’ summer transfer business

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has praised the club’s early transfer business this summer and suggests it can be the catalyst for a successful start to the campaign for the Owls.

The club have brought in eight arrivals so far this summer, with the vast majority of those coming well in advance of the club’s League One opener against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Palmer feels the key aspect of the signings, aside from their quality, has been getting them through the door early so that they are able to understand Darren Moore’s ideas and be ready to go once the campaign begins.

“The key bit is bringing the lads in early,” Palmer said, via The Star.

“Last year, we signed a lot of players late and it took us a little while to get going. I think the gaffer recognised that and credit to him, the chairman and the recruitment team for getting the business done.

“It has given us more time to work as a team and individuals to get people up to speed and ready for the start of the season rather than playing catch up.”

With arrivals coming in late last season, Sheffield Wednesday struggled in the first half of the campaign in comparison to their performance in the second half of the season.

That meant the club were resigned to a play-off place, rather than an automatic promotion one last term, missing out by just five points in the end.

The Verdict

Liam Palmer raises a very good point here regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s early business.

You only have to look at last season’s results to see how long it took the Owls to get going last season when they brought in plenty of late arrivals.

Given the players have been brought in early this campaign, and they are quality ones, the club must feel they have a great chance of being right up at the sharp end of the division once again in 2022/23.

It’s a good test for them on Saturday against Portsmouth, who themselves will have ambitions to be in and around the top six come May.