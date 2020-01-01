Experienced Reading attacker reflects on the decade gone by in cryptic post

With Reading having gone the last five league games unbeaten, Royals boss Mark Bowen will be looking for his side to continue their revival under his stewardship ahead of their trip to Fulham this afternoon.

The former sporting director still remains to be a largely unpopular figure amongst factions of their Madejski Stadium faithful, but a turnaround in form could well see him being taken to by many of his doubters in the coming months.

One player who has really come into form since being handed a lifeline by the Welshman is experienced winger Garath McCleary, with the ex-Nottingham Forest man having put in some positive performances in the limited amount of games that he has been afforded this term.

With one goal and one assist in just eight league games, McCleary could well re-establish himself as a key player in Berkshire after what has been a testing first half of the campaign.

And the Royals wide man was in positive mood this week as he posted a reflective Instagram post:

McCleary’s time at Reading had seemingly been heading towards an abrupt end earlier in the campaign, with former boss Jose Gomes having frozen the 32-year-old out of his plans before Bowen came in an subsequently reinstated the experienced winger.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it remains to be seen if the Jamaican will indeed secure fresh terms in the coming months.