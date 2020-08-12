Experienced Nottingham Forest man facing summer exit from club

The future of Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson is looking more uncertain with a move looking more and more likely, especially with the recent arrival of Jack Colback.

The Reds confirmed via their club website on Tuesday afternoon that Colback had returned to the City Ground, this time signing a permanent deal after previously spending two seasons on loan.

The 30-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract with Newcastle United finally expired after six years with the Magpies where he made 102 appearances and scored five goals.

After the new was confirmed, Paul Taylor of The Athletic tweeted, saying that a move for Watson looked “likely”, now that Forest had a ready made replacement.

The 35-year-old FA Cup winner was an ever-present in Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season, racking up 45 Championship appearances in the process, as the club narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The verdict

I can see Watson leaving now that Colback has come in.

The former Newcastle man has the experience to replace Watson’s role as well as more longevity, being five years younger, so I think it makes sense for all parties.

Watson is not likely to be sort of suitors given the impact he had with Forest last season, and his experience and nous will be in demand I am sure.

It likely would not make financial sense for Forets to keep both players on board either, given the large wages both will demand, so making room on the wage bill is sensible.