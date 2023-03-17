Roy Hodgson is a name under consideration to fill the managerial vacancy at Crystal Palace following Patrick Vieira's sacking, it has emerged.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the 75-year-old, who of course previously managed at Selhurst Park, is being considered for the dugout once again.

Nixon does state, though, that this would strictly be an emergency role, and does warn that it could be seen as a step backwards by some of Hodgson's former players, many of whom are still at Selhurst Park.

This news emerges after two Championship bosses have also been touted for the vacancy - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick.

Indeed, prior to Vieira's sacking today, The Guardian reported yesterday that both Kompany and Carrick were names that could be targeted if Palace chairman Steve Parish decided to make a change.

Roy Hodgson last took charge of now Championship side Watford last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The experienced manager came out of retirement to try and save the Hornets from the drop, but had little to no effect at Vicarage Road.

Hodgson, of course, also previously managed at Crystal Palace between 2017 and 2021.

The Verdict

I have to say this is quite surprising to hear.

As good a job as Roy Hodgson did at Crystal Palace previously, surely the club have moved on at this stage and should be looking forwards rather than backwards.

His time at Watford was entirely ineffective and, even on an emergency basis at Palace until the end of the season, I would have concerns for their Premier League status.

What effect this has on Palace's potential interest in Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick remains to be seen.

Fans of both Burnley and Middlesbrough will, of course, be hoping that they stay, though.