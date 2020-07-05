Experienced manager interested in taking over from Lee Johnson at Bristol City

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is interested in taking over at Bristol City, following the Robins’ decision to end Lee Johnson’s spell in charge, according to The Sun.

The Robins suffered another damaging defeat in their hopes of reaching the top six this season on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to rivals Cardiff City and that result left them nine points adrift of Cardiff after four successive defeats – and the club have parted company with Johnson as a result.

McCarthy is currently out of work having ended his second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team following the postponement of the Euros to next summer, and he has vast amounts of Championship experience having guided both Sunderland and Wolves to promotion and Ipswich to the play-offs.

It is thought that McCarthy is interested in taking over at Bristol City and that he could potentially be an attractive candidate for the Robins, as it would mean they would not be required to pay anything by way of compensation to another club for his services.

The verdict

This would be a potentially very wise appointment for Bristol City to make, even if it would not appear to be the most glamorous of choices to replace Johnson, with McCarthy a proven manager in the Championship in terms of being able to build a solid top six side.

Bristol City have always started the season in contention for a place in the play-offs over the last few campaigns but have always fallen away during the latter stages of the season, but McCarthy is a manager that has shown he can help guide his side through the business end of the season.

There are few managers out there with the sort of record and experience in the Championship that McCarthy possess and although his style of play might leave a little bit to be desired at times, you can not argue that he has the sort of promotion pedigree that would be attractive to a host of clubs in the second tier.