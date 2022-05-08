Experienced Hull City midfielder confirms he will leave the club this summer

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has confirmed he will depart the club this summer.

Huddlestone made a rare appearance off the bench for Hull against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Championship season for what will be his last appearance for the club.

Speaking on social media, the 35-year-old posted an image with a statement that read the following.

“So it seems my time at Hull has now come to an end for a second time.” Huddlestone posted on Instagram.

“It has been a privilege to be back at a club which means so much to me.

“Although I haven’t been on the pitch as much as I would have like(d), due to an early season injury and then a change to the coaching staff, it has been a pleasure nonetheless.

“I have formed some lifelong friendships within the past few months and I am excited to see how far some of the young talent can take their careers moving forward.

“Good luck to all involved. Exciting times for the club.”

As Huddlestone alluded to, this is the second spell of his career with the Tigers.

In total, the 35-year-old has made 173 Hull City appearances, scoring seven goals and laying on 15 assists in those matches.

The Verdict

It is always a shame to see somebody so well connected to a club leave and that’s certainly the case with Tom Huddlestone here.

His appearances speak for themselves in terms of the numbers and he will be fondly remembered at the MKM Stadium.

Perhaps now was the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways though.

Huddlestone appeared just 11 times in the league this campaign, and at 35 years old, will likely be looking for more games so as not to waste any as he approaches the end of his career.